McDougall Creek fire Resiliency Centre opens on WFN lands

Photo: CORD The Resiliency Team at the opening of the Resiliency Centre.

A resiliency centre has opened on Westbank First Nation lands to help evacuees and anyone who experienced loss in the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says the centre is a place for people impacted by fires in the region to connect with services.

It is located at 403 - 3031 Louie Drive and will serve as a single point of contact to provide supports and information from a variety of government, non-governmental organizations and agencies.

Services providers include, community case workers, Insurance Board of Canada, Service Canada, Service BC, Ministry services, ICBC and Samaritan’s Purse.

“WFN is extremely proud to be hosting the Resiliency Centre on WFN Lands. It stands as a testament to the strong bond between our communities, reminding us of our close-knit ties,” said Andrea Alexander, councillor for Westbank First Nation.

“The nsyilxc?n name given to the centre, 'snknxtwiltn,' can be interpreted as 'place where help is provided to one another’. This word encapsulates the spirit of hope and perseverance that we hope this centre will bring.”

The centre is open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and can be reached by phone at 250-707-3454. Visit rdco.com/resiliency for more information.