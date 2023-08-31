Some evacuated residents north of McDougall Creek fire can return home

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m.

More residents can now return home after additional McDougall Creek fire evacuation orders were lifted Thursday afternoon.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has downgraded the evacuation order to an alert for properties to the north of the large fire, from 4017 Westside Road to La Casa. The La Casa development and properties north of there had previously been downgraded to an alert.

A full list of properties that have been downgraded can be found here. A map of the current evacuation area can be found below.

The EOC notes that returning residents will not be able to access their homes along Westside Road from the south, but must travel from the north through Okanagan Indian Band.

“As school is still out, please watch for children throughout residential areas,” the EOC says. “Drivers are advised that OKIB IR#1 is open range land and to be aware of potential livestock on roads, as well as wildlife."

Additionally the Emergency Support Services (ESS) reception centre in West Kelowna is moving Friday to a new location at 523-304 Louie Drive. It will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and over the long weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The ESS reception centre is for residents who remain on evacuation order who are registered and receiving ESS supports.

ORIGINAL: 11:50 a.m.

Rainfall has helped the fight against the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Sarah Hall says the region from Brenda Mines to Bear Creek up to Fintry received between three and five millimetres of rainfall overnight and the relative humidity has risen.

The McDougall Creek wildfire has grown to 13,712 hectares. That size increase is due to planned ignitions on the north flank on Aug. 29 and some growth in the Power's Creek drainage area.

Of the 249 ground crew members assigned to the fire, about 100 are from South Africa. There are also 55 pieces of heavy equipment, 29 operational staff and 11 helicopters on the fire.

"We have a lot of infrastructure protection personnel that are continuing to work in the Glenrosa area," Hall said, explaining they have created a defence plan for Glenrosa and they are continuing to stay in the community

"Overnight, crews noted increased fire behaviour in the Powers Creek Drainage, which is expected to continue today due to sustained winds from the northwest," Hall continued. "BCWS and West Kelowna Fire Rescue have been mobilized to respond to the increased activity."

Over the past 72 hours, crews have also focused on extinguishing hot spots adjacent to properties along Westside Road. Wilson’s Landing Fire Department has a bush truck out in the area patrolling neighbourhoods to monitor and extinguish hot spots.

BC Hydro technicians and RCMP are also in the area making infrastructure repairs to power lines and poles and the RCMP are enforcing roadblocks and other area restrictions that remain in place.

As of Thursday morning, 487 properties are under evacuation order, while 20,029 properties are under evacuation alert as a result of the fire.

Last night, additional bus visits occurred for residents whose properties sustained a total loss or properties damaged to the point they cannot be occupied at this time. Those bus visits will continue to be scheduled over the coming days.

On the east side of Okanagan Lake, both the Walroy Lake and Clarke Creek remain classified as held and crews continue to demobilize and shift resources to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Hall says infrared technology is also being used, "remaining hotspots have been identified by infrared aerial scanning operations, which are conducted in the evening and help detect heat signatures that our personnel then identify the next day and target."

BCWS says the prescribed burns over the past 24 hours have been effective, "the initial plan was to remove about 400 hectares of unburned fuel. We were able to conduct a 250 hectare planned ignition operation that took place on the 29th, as well as yesterday."

"Today, we're going to have the South African contingency of 100 firefighters, working along that same area where the planned ignition took place just to continue mopping up and extinguishing the fires edge."