Escorted visits to start for property owners who lost homes to McDougall Creek wildfire

Photo: Madison Reeve A home destroyed by the McDougall Creek fire in West Kelowna Estates

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says it is in the process of scheduling escorted-entry neighbourhood bus visits for property owners who lost their homes to the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Some of the hardest-hit communities remain under evacuation order as crews work to rebuild infrastructure in those areas.

Residents will receive a phone call followed by an individual invitation to attend a bus visit. Only those whose properties have sustained a total loss or properties damaged to the point they cannot be occupied at this time will be able to participate, say officials.

“This process is to ensure those that have received devastating news have the privacy, time and space to be the first to see their properties. Bus visits are being offered to allow affected homeowners to access and view their property before issuing further evacuation order and alert rescindments for the broader neighbourhood,” said the regional district.

Bus visits are being scheduled over the coming days and property owners are being contacted directly in a tiered process with details about visit opportunities and schedules.

“We understand this is a stressful situation for property owners. Those whose properties have sustained some damage but will be safe for a return home when orders are lifted will not be contacted and will not be participating in visits. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work through this process,” said the regional district.

Bus visit participants will have to remain on the bus at all times due to hazards remaining in the neighbourhoods. Access is restricted in some areas and not all properties will be viewable from the bus visit (for example, residences up a long and inaccessible driveway).

“Bus visits will have limited capacity and only two people per property will be allowed to attend the visit. Identification will be required to attend a visit. RCMP, Emergency Operations Centre planning staff and mental health professionals will be on the visits to offer support to property owners,” said the regional district.

As evacuation orders remain in place for the most-damaged neighbourhoods, a plan for a phased re-entry is underway. Some orders will remain in place until hazards are mitigated and power is restored, which may take up to a “few weeks.”

Residents on evacuation order who have home and tenant insurance coverage should contact their insurance provider for emergency support.

Emergency Support Services (ESS) remain available for residents who are on evacuation order and do not have insurance coverage. Those individuals should have received instructions from ESS for their renewal needs. Those who have not been given instructions should go to the West Kelowna reception centre at Mount Boucherie Secondary School, 2751 Cameron Road, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.