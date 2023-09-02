Erickson S-64 Skycrane pressed into service to help with spot fires and flare-ups

Rob Gibson

Residents in the Central Okanagan are getting a front row seat view of BCWS fights wildfires from the sky.

One resident living at the north end of Okanagan Lake got an up close and personal show as a helicopter used the spot in front of their house to fill up this week.

Marion Eccles tells Castanet she saw the helicopter making multiple passes and filling up on Tuesday.

Eccles says she saw the same helicopter multiple times over the past few days with its distinctive body and the number 745 painted on the side.

"It looked like it was on that same line, it would go to the end of the point, and then come back. We were just curious, wondering if it was a training exercise?"

The BC Wildfire Service tells Castanet they have been using a Erickson S-64 Skycrane to put out spot fires that they identify with infrared cameras used at night.

"We do have personnel that are continuing to target remaining hotspots that have been identified by infrared aerial scanning operations, which are conducted at night and help detect heat signatures that our personnel then identify the next day and target," says fire information officer Sarah Hall.



The S-64 Skycrane is a heavy lift helicopter built for heavy lift jobs, like logging operations and lifting power poles.

"For firefighting, the Skycrane has a 2,650-gallon tank that can be filled by hover-fill snorkels. Some Skycranes have buckets but the one currently assigned to the Grouse Complex is using its tank," said Hall.

"On the McDougall Creek wildfire, K52767, the Skycrane has predominantly been utilized to drop water onto flare-ups, tempering fire behaviour and is not used to shuttle crews."

The helicopter is designed to operate with special containers that can be carried under their spines. These helicopters are also used by the United States military and have also served as field hospitals, command posts or "universal military pods" capable of transporting up to 87 combat-ready troops into the battle zone.