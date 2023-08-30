Rain and higher humidity helps firefighters but wind gusts expected to continue

Photo: Tina Pomponio A helicopter flies towards the McDougall Creek fire Monday.

The winds picked up across the McDougall Creek fire Tuesday night, but with the rains that came with it, the fire did not spread as feared.

While more and more evacuation orders and alerts have been downgraded over the past week, an evacuation alert was put in place Tuesday afternoon for the Glenrosa neighbourhood and all of West Kelowna north of Highway 97.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said Tuesday the move was made as a “very proactive and cautious response” to forecast winds in the region. But Wednesday morning, Brolund says the fire did not impact any homes throughout the night.

“The winds themselves materialized but along with them came some rain and moisture which really influenced the fire behaviour in a positive way, and the worst-case scenario that we were planning for fortunately didn't materialize,” Brolund said.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Sarah Hall said one to five millimetres of rain fell across the region overnight, while winds gusted to 40 km/h from the north and northwest. This brought increased fire behaviour in the southwest corner of the fire, and posed a risk to the Powers Creek drainage.

“Once the fire gets into the Powers Creek canyon, it's a very difficult place to fight fire. Once it gets into the canyon, then we're going to be looking at how can we be sure that it doesn't come out of the canyon into the Glenrosa neighbourhood,” Brolund said.

“That's exactly what we were preparing for yesterday, and then last night. It's something we continue to watch closely today, although the rains and higher humidity mean that it's not likely to happen today or in the next couple days. But we're going to struggle with this thing for weeks to come.

“It's a very odd position that we're in where on one end of the community we're able to let people home, but on the other end, we're still fighting this fire and it's very close to communities. Almost two weeks in, we don't want to be still losing homes to this fire,” Brolund added.

West Kelowna firefighters spent Tuesday afternoon in Glenrosa and surrounding areas, completing last minute FireSmart activities near homes and patrolling for falling embers. Hall said structure protection crews “worked through to midnight last night in the area."

Helicopters will continue to temper fire flare-ups and structural defence teams of approximately 40 personnel are currently patrolling north of Glenrosa.

“This is a precautionary measure should conditions cause significant spotting down into the Power Creek drainage and beyond," Hall said.

The winds are expected to continue to gust up to 40 km/hr Wednesday. Brolund said the new evacuation alert that was put in place Tuesday will likely remain in place for at least all of Wednesday.

The McDougall Creek wildfire is still burning out of control and is listed at 12,634 hectares in size.