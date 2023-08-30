Evacuation alert rescinded in Boucherie Industrial area

UPDATE 8:22 p.m.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded the evacuation alert for the following properties in the Boucherie Industrial area north of Highway 97 from Old Westlake Road to Daimler Road in West Kelowna:



AUBURN RD (only includes properties on the east side)

BARTLEY CRT

BARTLEY RD (only includes 2550, 2570)

BYLAND RD

COMPASS CRT

DAIMLER DR (only includes 2010)

DOMINION RD (only includes 2322, 2339, 2343, 2352, 2363, 2364, 2373, 2382, 2386, 2387, 2392, 2405, 2412, 2421, 2431, 2441)

INDUSTRIAL RD

JULIANN RD

KYLE CRT

KYLE RD

ROSS RD

SHANNON LAKE RD (only includes 1775)

STEVENS RD (only includes 1115, 1135, 1279, 1285, 1295, 1322, 1340, 1341, 1360, 1369, 1385, 1395, 1405, 1425, 1435, 1445, 1450, 1501, 1516, 1520, 1540, 1565, 1570, 1580, 1655, 1689)

WESTERN RD

The following properties are no longer on alert:

WFN IR 9 Old Okanagan Hwy to Hwy 97

Properties bounded by Old Okanagan Highway to the west and north, Marmot Lane to the east, and Highway 97 to the south

WFN IR 10 South of Hwy 97

Properties located on Westbank First Nation IR#10 South of Highway 97



UPDATE 7:35 p.m.

Crews will be attempting to make headway on the McDougall Creek wildfire, attacking it directly in the Powers Creek area over the coming days.

“We’ll have crews doing direct attack along the line where possible along the south. And then heavy equipment working to where they can’t be operable any more,” said incident commander Scott Rennick in a video posted to YouTube by the BC Wildfire Service on Wednesday.

He says heavy equipment will be working to establish helicopter pads nearby. The plan also includes the use of fixed-wing aircraft to drop retardant.

“We also have five heavy-lift helicopters, or very large capacity helicopters. They are going to be working especially in this drainage area as the fire tries to keep getting downslope into Powers.”

Rennick notes that there are limitations due to the steep terrain and the type of forest in the area. He says that the fire has the potential to move into spruce trees that could burn with more intensity.

BCWS is also planning to build contingency lines that parallel the ski hill at Crystal Mountain using heavy equipment strike teams. They will be building catch lines for possible containment.

The fire grew about 700 hectares in size in and around the Powers Creek area on Tuesday night. However, the winds didn’t pick up as much as predicted and there was fairly high relative humidity.

“One of the successes we had with that northwest wind is that we did a 250 hectare ignition on the north corner, bringing the fire successfully down to our control lines in a number of locations,” said Rennick.

He expects the main focus of BCWS crews will be in the Powers Creek area for at least the next 14 days.

A Castanet reader shared video of planes dropping retardant on the fire above Glenrosa late on Wednesday afternoon.

Photo: Tina Pomponio A helicopter flies towards the McDougall Creek fire Monday.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

Five structural protection firefighters remain on the ground in Glenrosa and the surrounding area Wednesday to maintain structure protection apparatuses, after close to 125 firefighters flooded the area Tuesday afternoon. Another 250 firefighters are ready to mobilize if the McDougall Creek fire grows towards Glenrosa.

The massive fire saw increased behaviour on its southwest corner Tuesday, prompting an expansion of an evacuation alert in Glenrosa and all of West Kelowna north of Highway 97.

Wednesday morning, West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund said the fire didn't spread into the Powers Creek drainage as feared, thanks in part to the rain that fell overnight

“The position of the wildfire in the Powers Creek drainage area means that it could move towards Glenrosa under these conditions. We were not going to take any risks and instead took decisive action to protect the community,” Brolund said.

“Yesterday during the day, 28 fire apparatus and close to 125 firefighters were engaged on the ground in Glenrosa and Smith Creek. They came from across the Central and North Okanagan to our assistance and were supported by staff from the BC Wildfire Service. Their purpose was to prepare and defend the closest neighbourhoods to the fire and address any ember showers that were produced by the winds. Sprinklers were also installed and activated to protect the Powers Creek Water Treatment Plant.”

Brolund said five fire engines and 21 firefighters from West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country remained at the scene through the night.

Because of the wet weather Tuesday, a planned 400-hectare controlled burn on the fire was unable to be completed.

“Due to elevated relative humidity and light rains in the afternoon, the planned ignition operation ceased as the fuels were no longer ignitable under these changing conditions. As a result, only 250-hectares were removed rather than the initially planned 400-hectares,” the BCWS said in an update. “When conditions allow, planned ignition operations will again be utilized to secure this area of the fire.”

On Wednesday, 100 firefighters from South Africa were assigned to the northwest flank of the fire, where they'll be working to mop up and extinguish the fire’s edge along the machine guard.

Despite the expansion of the evacuation alert, about 3,300 residences have been taken off evacuation order in the past 72 hours.

“Today, we will continue to focus on the safe return of evacuees to the most damaged neighbourhoods in West Kelowna,” Brolund said. “This is a process I expect to continue until early next week.”

ORIGINAL: 10 a.m.

The winds picked up across the McDougall Creek fire Tuesday night, but with the rains that came with it, the fire did not spread as feared.

While more and more evacuation orders and alerts have been downgraded over the past week, an evacuation alert was put in place Tuesday afternoon for the Glenrosa neighbourhood and all of West Kelowna north of Highway 97.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said Tuesday the move was made as a “very proactive and cautious response” to forecast winds in the region. But Wednesday morning, Brolund says the fire did not impact any homes throughout the night.

“The winds themselves materialized but along with them came some rain and moisture which really influenced the fire behaviour in a positive way, and the worst-case scenario that we were planning for fortunately didn't materialize,” Brolund said.

BC Wildfire Service information officer Sarah Hall said one to five millimetres of rain fell across the region overnight, while winds gusted to 40 km/h from the north and northwest. This brought increased fire behaviour in the southwest corner of the fire, and posed a risk to the Powers Creek drainage.

“Once the fire gets into the Powers Creek canyon, it's a very difficult place to fight fire. Once it gets into the canyon, then we're going to be looking at how can we be sure that it doesn't come out of the canyon into the Glenrosa neighbourhood,” Brolund said.

“That's exactly what we were preparing for yesterday, and then last night. It's something we continue to watch closely today, although the rains and higher humidity mean that it's not likely to happen today or in the next couple days. But we're going to struggle with this thing for weeks to come.

“It's a very odd position that we're in where on one end of the community we're able to let people home, but on the other end, we're still fighting this fire and it's very close to communities. Almost two weeks in, we don't want to be still losing homes to this fire,” Brolund added.

West Kelowna firefighters spent Tuesday afternoon in Glenrosa and surrounding areas, completing last minute FireSmart activities near homes and patrolling for falling embers. Hall said structure protection crews “worked through to midnight last night in the area."

Helicopters will continue to temper fire flare-ups and structural defence teams of approximately 40 personnel are currently patrolling north of Glenrosa.

“This is a precautionary measure should conditions cause significant spotting down into the Power Creek drainage and beyond," Hall said.

The winds are expected to continue to gust up to 40 km/hr Wednesday. Brolund said the new evacuation alert that was put in place Tuesday will likely remain in place for at least all of Wednesday.

As of Wednesday morning, 487 properties are under evacuation order, while 21,077 properties are now under an evacuation alert. The Emergency Operations Centre says it expects to adjust orders and alerts "as conditions change and hazards are assessed and mitigated."

The McDougall Creek wildfire is still burning out of control and is listed at 12,634 hectares in size.