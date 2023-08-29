Some residents return home in West Kelowna Estates, but others aren't so lucky

Madison Reeve

Debbie and Mark Lowey say they consider themselves lucky. But they don't understand why their house is left standing while a home almost directly below them was destroyed in the McDougall Creek wildfire.

"I feel like why us and not them? It's not fair. They have no home, and the only thing that we have to replace is fridges." Debbie Lowey said Tuesday afternoon.

The Loweys live on Scott Crescent in West Kelowna Estates, a neighbourhood that sustained significant home loss in the wildfire.

Their street, along with over a dozen other streets in the area, were opened again Tuesday to residents for the first time in 12 days.

"The firefighters did an amazing job, and I am very happy that they saved my home," Debbie added.

"I feel bad for all the people down below," added Mark Lowey. "There is a lot of damage. The whole subdivision over there is gone. You know our neighbour is a firefighter, and they did an incredible job."

Neighbours in the area say residents who lost their homes were given a tour on Monday night.

Multiple homes and streets in West Kelowna Estates remain on evacuation order.

There was some confusion for a few minutes as orders were lifted Tuesday afternoon and residents were eager to return, but police were still manning road blocks.

"It has been a long 12 days, and I am just like everybody else up here, checking my phone every five minutes. The alert came in about six minutes ago, so I raced up here with the dogs to go home, and I guess there is a little bit of a delay with the police knowing about it. So, I am just going to hang tight until they get the A-OK," said Scott Crescent resident Todd Rockwell as he waited at the road block.

The issue was resolved quickly and was due to a miscommunication.

Debbie Lowey says there is one thing she is looking forward to the most about being home.

"My bed! The hotel has been great, but I miss my bed," she said.