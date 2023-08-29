Curbside pickup of fouled fridges starts for wildfire evacuees

Photo: Christa Schadt Fridges and freezers damaged during the 2021 White Rock Lake fire

The Regional District of Central Okanagan and the Westbank First Nation is launching a fridge and freezer pickup program for wildfire evacuees.

Curbside pick-up and fouled fridges and freezers will begin right away for residents affected by significant power outages. Residents are asked to contact their insurers about what to do with home contents including spoiled food, fridges and freezers before they take action. It's a good idea to take photos of your home and fridge contents before cleaning.

Steps to take for fridge and freezer curbside pick-up:

Email: [email protected] to schedule a pick-up.

to schedule a pick-up. Do not open fridge and seal with duct tape prior to moving.

Move appliances from your home and place on curbside or driveway by 8 a.m. on the scheduled day of pick-up.

To reduce wildlife conflicts in neighbourhoods, residents should not put fridges or freezers outside until just before the scheduled collection time.

Requests submitted before 4 p.m. will be picked up the following day before 4 p.m. Requests after 4 p.m. are subject to 24-hour delay of pick-up. Special requests with extenuating circumstances can contact (956) 302-6611 to facilitate pick-up for residents with mobility challenges.

The service will be available until further notice.

The Glenmore Landfill is currently only accepting household waste for disposal and residents impacted by the wildfire should be careful to ensure loads to the landfill do not contain hot or smouldering debris. Smouldering waste in bins has ignited fires at the landfill in recent days, which required quick action by staff to contain.

The Glenmore landfill is also operating at reduced capacity and visitors should expect delays. Drywall, concrete, clean wood, branches, yard waste and other waste categories will be accepted once the site returns to full operation.

The Westside transfer station is also not accepting yard waste at this time. Hazardous material and demolition waste such as wood from damaged structures or burnt debris cannot be accepted.

