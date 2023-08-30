Watch for increased bear activity as wildfires force them to move for food

Photo: Contributed

The BC Conservation Officer Service is warning the public to be prepared for increased wildlife activity in their neighbourhoods as the McDougall Creek wildfire has displaced animals, in particular bears, as they prepare for winter hibernation.

The BCOS is working with area officials in wildfire-impacted communities reminding everyone about the importance of attractant management to reduce human-wildlife conflicts.

"The Conservation Officer Service is asking the public to take steps to manage their attractants to help avoid bear conflicts," said Ken Owens with the BCOS.

The reminder is especially important in those areas, where empty homes or power outages may have led to rotting food in fridges and freezers that can attract bears and other wildlife, creating a risk to public safety.

Owens is asking those who can return home to inspect their properties to take steps to secure attractants, like garbage, fruit trees, bird seed and pet food.

The BCOS is also reminding the public not to feed wildlife. Feeding wildlife causes habituation and food conditioning that in turn jeopardizes public safety and animal welfare.



"While wildlife has a remarkable ability to survive fires, it's possible to come across injured animals in the affected areas. Your prompt reporting can help ensure the well-being of these animals," Owens says.

If you see violators you're asked to report wildlife conflicts to the RAPP hotline at 1-877-952-7277.