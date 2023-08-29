Resources rush to McDougall Creek wildfire's southwest corner after activity picks up

Photo: BCWS

The BC Wildfire Service says increased fire behaviour is being observed on the southwest corner of the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Winds from the north to northwest with gusts of up to 40 km/hr are posing a potential risk of the fire spotting south into the Powers Creek drainage.

“Given the observed fire behaviour, and in response to the spotting potential, all aerial resources and additional ground support resources are being redirected to this area of the fire,” BCWS said online Tuesday.

Heavy lift helicopters will douse flare ups and 40 ground crew members will be on patrol for spot fires north of Glenrosa.

“This is a precautionary measure should conditions cause significant spotting down into the Power Creek drainage and beyond,” BCWS said.

Over the next three days crews will also be working to douse hot spots near properties using infrared scans.

To the north, the fire has challenged guards over the past 36 hours in the Mt. Swite, Hidden Creek Rd. areas.

“As a result of observed burning on-site, planned ignition operations did not take place over the past 48-hours,” BCWS said.

Site and weather conditions permitting today, crews will be conducting ignitions for approximately 400 of the 1,300 planned hectares along the west flank. Ignition operations will begin as early as 1 p.m. if safe.

Aerial and hand ignition tactics will be used to remove unburnt fuel between the established machine guard and the free burning fire’s edge along the northern portion of the west flank.

“Ignition operations will be supported by ground crews, heavy equipment and aerial resources working from previously established machine guard along the fire perimeter,” BCWS said.

“The purpose of these planned ignition operations is to remove unburnt fuel in an intentional way to secure control lines. Based on current conditions this unburnt fuel has the potential to burn on its own in a significantly more active way.”

On the fires’s north end, crews are mopping up to 100 feet inside the fire perimeter along Westside Rd. up to Little Creek Farm.

“An aerial infra-red scan has been requested to identify additional hotspots,” BCWS continued.

Similar mop-up operations are underway near West Kelowna Rd, Pettman Rd, Westlake Rd. and up the Cinnabar Creek drainage.

Evacuation orders for a large part of West Kelowna Estates were lifted Tuesday.