More evacuation orders lifted in West Kelowna Estates

Photo: Nicholas Johansen The West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has lifted more evacuation orders in the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood.

The following properties have been downgraded from evacuation order to evacuation alert:

BEAR CREEK RD – ONLY 1256, 1266, 1291, 1301, 1321, 1370, 1382, 1385, 1386, 1411, 1423, 1435

BLACKWOOD DR

BOWES RD

GRIFFITHS PL

GUEST RD

KLEIN RD

LLOYD JONES DR

MCNAUGHTON RD – ONLY 1534, 1544, 1564, 1574

MCPHAIL CRT

PARKINSON RD

PETTMAN RD

SCOTT CRES

SHALERIDGE PL

VALOIS CRT

VANCOUVER RD

WEST KELOWNA RD

WESTLAKE RD

The regional district says residents of West Kelowna Estates are returning to a neighborhouod impacted by wildfire with full-to-partial structure loss in some areas. “Residents are asked to stay off neighbouring properties and respect the privacy of those who have experienced loss or damage.”

“A portion of the rescind area in West Kelowna Estates was without power for several days. Those affected by outages are advised to talk with their insurers about what to do with their home contents, including spoiled foods, fridges and freezers before they take action,” said the regional district.

Residents on evacuation alert must continue to be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.

An interactive map of evacuation zones is below. It was not updated at time of publishing but should be shortly.