CORD not planning to ease any additional evacuation orders on Tuesday

The West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood.

UPDATE: 8:29 p.m

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre says it doesn’t expect to rescind any more evacuation orders on Tuesday night.

Evacuation orders were lifted for a number of homes in the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood earlier on Tuesday. These properties remain on alert.

In a news release issued at 8 p.m., the EOC said residents can stay up to date with the status of evacuation alerts and orders through the CORD emergency website.

“Returning residents to their homes is one of our top priorities and we want to ensure that this is done in the most efficient and timely manner possible,” the EOC said in a news release.

“Working alongside BC Wildfire Service, we continue to evaluate evacuation orders and alerts.”

ORIGINAL: 12:47 p.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has lifted more evacuation orders in the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood.

The following properties have been downgraded from evacuation order to evacuation alert:

BEAR CREEK RD – ONLY 1256, 1266, 1291, 1301, 1321, 1370, 1382, 1385, 1386, 1411, 1423, 1435

BLACKWOOD DR

BOWES RD

GRIFFITHS PL

GUEST RD

KLEIN RD

LLOYD JONES DR

MCNAUGHTON RD – ONLY 1534, 1544, 1564, 1574

MCPHAIL CRT

PARKINSON RD

PETTMAN RD

SCOTT CRES

SHALERIDGE PL

VALOIS CRT

VANCOUVER RD

WEST KELOWNA RD

WESTLAKE RD

The regional district says residents of West Kelowna Estates are returning to a neighbourhood impacted by wildfire with full-to-partial structure loss in some areas. “Residents are asked to stay off neighbouring properties and respect the privacy of those who have experienced loss or damage.”

“A portion of the rescind area in West Kelowna Estates was without power for several days. Those affected by outages are advised to talk with their insurers about what to do with their home contents, including spoiled foods, fridges and freezers before they take action,” said the regional district.

Residents on evacuation alert must continue to be prepared to leave their properties at a moment's notice and be away from home for an extended period.

An interactive map of evacuation zones is below. It was not updated at time of publishing but should be shortly.