BC Hydro works to repair wildfire damage and waives fees for some evacuees

Photo: BC Hydro BC Hydro crews work along Westside Road.

BC Hydro has increased the number of crews working in West Kelowna and along Westside Road as the rebuilding process continues after the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The utility says the fire caused significant damage to the electrical infrastructure in the area – with approximately 27 kilometres of power lines, 359 poles and 66 pieces of other equipment that need to be replaced.

BC Hydro has managed to restore service to about 70 per cent of the 1,200 customers impacted by the fire and crews are working hard to restore power to the remaining 400 customers.

So far, BC Hydro has replaced 40 power poles, dug about 150 holes for replacement poles and they have a dozen spans of wire that have already been restrung.

"The safety of the public, crews and first responders is BC Hydro’s top priority as we work to repair the extensive damage caused by the wildfire. BC Hydro appreciates customers’ patience and is committed to keeping its customers up-to-date on restoration efforts. The latest information will be available here," says a news release from BC Hydro.

More workers are expected to arrive in the impacted area and as they arrive, work is expected to ramp up significantly in the coming days.

"Residential and commercial customers affected by an evacuation order are eligible to receive a credit for the electricity consumed for the duration of the time they’re out of their home, if the order is for five days or longer. They don’t need to call – the credit will be automatically applied to their next bill. We also offer flexible bill payment plans for when customers able to return home," BC Hydro said.



For homeowners who lost their homes in the fire, BC Hydro says they will automatically waive all electricity charges since the previous billing period, including for electricity used prior to the evacuation order.

"Waiving these charges means they won’t receive a final bill for the account. We proactively monitor evacuation areas where properties were lost so there's no need to call us to report. We’ll also waive the electricity service connection charge for any residential customer that rebuilds their home if it’s not paid for by insurance," says BC Hydro spokesperson Scott Mora.