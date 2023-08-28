219153
West Kelowna  

Interior Health starting to return residents to Village at Smith Creek care home

Care home patients to return

- | Story: 443839

Interior Health has begun to support the return of long-term care residents to the Village at Smith Creek now that the threat of the McDougall Creek wildfire has been reduced.

In a news release sent out on Monday afternoon, Interior Health said "repatriation will occur gradually and carefully to ensure appropriate staffing and resources are in place when residents return to their homes."

Families will be notified directly as their loved ones are moved back.

Anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s current location can call 1-833-469-9800.

The phone number's hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Messages can be left after hours for a callback.

"As localized alerts and evacuation orders are rescinded, a dedicated team will continue to lead the complex planning work of repatriating residents and clients to their homes," IH added.

Interior Health relocated nearly 900 people from nine seniors care homes due to the threat of wildfires. Four seniors care homes have already begun repatriating residents home.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More West Kelowna News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
199701


205703


Real Estate
4912995
1947 Blubber Bay Road
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$105,000
more details


205514


217751


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet


Kelowna SPCA >






TheTango.net
Camera traps

Camera traps

Galleries | August 28, 2023

Touring isn't healthy for me, says Miley Cyrus

Music | August 28, 2023

Twin love

Must Watch | August 28, 2023

Dance party for two

Must Watch | August 28, 2023

Huge food

Galleries | August 28, 2023


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Visit Westside
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
220912
220810