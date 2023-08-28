Interior Health starting to return residents to Village at Smith Creek care home

Photo: Contributed Baptist Housing Village at Smith Creek

Interior Health has begun to support the return of long-term care residents to the Village at Smith Creek now that the threat of the McDougall Creek wildfire has been reduced.

In a news release sent out on Monday afternoon, Interior Health said "repatriation will occur gradually and carefully to ensure appropriate staffing and resources are in place when residents return to their homes."

Families will be notified directly as their loved ones are moved back.

Anyone wishing to confirm their loved one’s current location can call 1-833-469-9800.

The phone number's hours of operation are Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Messages can be left after hours for a callback.

"As localized alerts and evacuation orders are rescinded, a dedicated team will continue to lead the complex planning work of repatriating residents and clients to their homes," IH added.

Interior Health relocated nearly 900 people from nine seniors care homes due to the threat of wildfires. Four seniors care homes have already begun repatriating residents home.