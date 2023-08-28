Westside evacuation orders continue to gradually lift as more wildfire damage is discovered

UPDATE 11:20 a.m.

More Westside evacuees will return home Monday as crews continue to make progress against the McDougall Creek wildfire, but planned ignitions and the recovery process will keep others out of their homes a bit longer.

North Westside fire chief Ross Kotscherofski announced at a news conference Monday the evacuation orders for La Casa and Fintry will be dropped. The south end of Westside Road remains unsafe and homeowners will have to access their properties from the north.

Shortly after the news conference, emergency officials formally lifted the orders for all properties north of Terrace Mountain Road. A full list of streets able to go home is here. An interactive evacuation zone map is here.

BC Wildfire Service incident commander Brad Litke said crews completed a 100-hectare hand ignition Sunday along the southwest corner of the fire, “building off the previous day's ignition operations above Smith Creek, working north towards the Powers Creek drainage.”

“Today, crews will continue mopping up along the guard now that the perimeter has been brought down to a safer more workable terrain.”

West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund said Smith Creek residents can expect to return home within days, or sooner, but noted that neighbourhood is the one that remains “most exposed” to the large fire burning behind the community.

He said the BC Wildfire Service has done an “incredible amount of work” over the past several days outside the nearby Shannon Woods and Talus Ridge neighbourhoods to link fire guards with planned ignitions and build a layer of protection around homes.

“Smith Creek, being a little more southern, is a neighbourhood where that work is still ongoing,” Brolund continued. “There's more work to be done to tie in fire guards that have been constructed with those planned ignitions and ensure that that neighbourhood is as safe as the other ones.”

“I can assure you that I saw with my own eyes yesterday, that work is ongoing. The public saw with the plumes of smoke that rose above the community in the vicinity of that neighbourhood. Based on that work, we're going to be able to let that community home soon.”

Brolund said the neighbourhoods along Westside Road and in West Kelowna Estates, which were hardest hit by the fire, will be the last to return home. In some cases, homeowners who have a home to return to will be allowed to go back on a lot-by-lot basis. Emergency officials are working on site visits for homeowners who sustained significant or total structural loss.

More structural damaged has also discovered in some neighbourhoods (see the story below this update).

Electrical infrastructure in some neighbourhoods has been destroyed and BC Hydro is working to re-erect power poles, while other crews clear danger trees.

Brolund noted that they have, however, lifted the evacuation order for Rose Valley Elementary which has allowed teachers to start preparing for the coming school year.

Litke said a 1,300 hectare controlled burn on the north end of the fire was postponed yesterday due to increased fire activity. If conditions allow, crews will conduct ignitions for 500 of the 1,300 hectare burn Monday along the western flank of the fire.

Brolund said the fire fight has now transitioned from the streets of West Kelowna to the hills above the community.

“There is still a lot of fire behind our community,” he said.

The news conference Monday was announced as the final live regional update. Individual municipalities will continue to provide updates on their own as the recovery process continues. It was also announced that a resiliency centre for those impacted by the fire would be opened on WFN land, but not details were shared.

Brolund, meanwhile, says he has a fire department and group of heroes to check in on.

“Obviously, we've been through a lot but haven't had any time to process it,” he said. “I need to sit down with the firefighters from my department. We need to have a beer — we're going to talk about all the things we saw, all of the things that we did. Their mental health is also my concern.”

ORIGINAL 10 a.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says crews have identified additional homes on the Westside that sustained total or significant structural loss.

The total number of properties that have sustained damage in the three fires in the region over the past two weeks have increased from 181 to 189.

Residents in the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood as well as those along Westside Road and properties with access to Bear Creek Main are asked to re-check for property status updates at cordemergency.ca/propertyinfo.

“Our hearts go out to all who have been impacted by this unprecedented fire event, and particularly to those whose homes have been significantly damaged or lost,” said Sally Ginter, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre Director.

“We are here to support you through this difficult time and today we will begin personally calling all of the impacted property owners who have completed the online property contact form. Thank you to those who completed the online form as you have been instrumental in enabling us to communicate rapidly, verify our data and reach back out to you.”

Property information tool users are reminded to type out the full legal civic street address only (city and postal code not required). The EOC asks the general public to be respectful of the process—if you are not on evacuation order, do not use the search tool.

No changes have been recorded in Kelowna, Lake Country or Westbank First Nation. The updated breakdown of properties with significant damage to full structure loss is as follows:

Lake Country: 3

Kelowna: 4

Westbank First Nation: 19

West Kelowna: 69

Regional District of Central Okanagan West Electoral Area: 94

This number includes Lake Okanagan Resort as a single property. On this property approximately 150 units have been impacted.

Lake Okanagan Resort property owners are encouraged to visit cordemergency.ca for special instructions to search for their property.