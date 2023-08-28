Officials provide update on McDougall Creek fire as more damage is discovered

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says crews have identified additional homes on the Westside that sustained total or significant or total structural loss.

The total number of properties that have sustained damage in the three fires in the region over the past two weeks have increased from 181 to 189.

Residents in the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood as well as those along Westside Road and properties with access to Bear Creek Main are asked to re-check for property status updates at cordemergency.ca/propertyinfo.

“Our hearts go out to all who have been impacted by this unprecedented fire event, and particularly to those whose homes have been significantly damaged or lost,” said Sally Ginter, Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre Director.

“We are here to support you through this difficult time and today we will begin personally calling all of the impacted property owners who have completed the online property contact form. Thank you to those who completed the online form as you have been instrumental in enabling us to communicate rapidly, verify our data and reach back out to you.”

Property information tool users are reminded to type out the full legal civic street address only (city and postal code not required). The EOC asks the general public to be respectful of the process—if you are not on evacuation order, do not use the search tool.

No changes have been recorded in Kelowna, Lake Country or Westbank First Nation. The updated breakdown of properties with significant damage to full structure loss is as follows:

Lake Country: 3

Kelowna: 4

Westbank First Nation: 19

West Kelowna: 69

Regional District of Central Okanagan West Electoral Area: 94

This number includes Lake Okanagan Resort as a single property. On this property approximately 150 units have been impacted.

Lake Okanagan Resort property owners are encouraged to visit cordemergency.ca for special instructions to search for their property.