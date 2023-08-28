BCWS video shares story of fight against McDougall Creek fire

Contributed BCWS

It has been a challenging two weeks for BC Wildfire crews, local fire departments, RCMP, emergency officials and others involved in fighting the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

The McDougall Creek wildfire was first discovered on Aug. 15. Air tankers, helicopters and ground crews were sent to hit the fire immediately.

A video published Sunday night by BCWS features firefighters talking about just how explosive the wildfire's growth was as it roared into West Kelowna.

"We had heavy equipment and crews trying to build containment, but every day we were being challenged by steep slopes and aggressive fire behaviour in the afternoons," said Mikhail Elsay, BCWS branch director.

Elsay says responding crews were forced to pull back to safe locations in the afternoons as pre-existing drought conditions and on-site winds led to aggressive fire behaviour each day.

"On Thursday, Aug. 17, we had a cold front passage pass over the fire which led to extreme fire behaviour, challenged the crews, and forced us to evacuate off the fire. Crews were forced to tactically evacuate off the hill down to Bear Creek Forest Service Road," he said.

The cold front passage caused rapid growth, resulting in numerous evacuation alerts and orders, prior to the loss of hundreds of homes.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue Chief Jason Brolund said in the video his department had 24 hours to prepare for the fire.

"We knew that all the conditions were going to align and present a very challenging situation for us with the fire burning behind our community. It was overwhelming when the fire came into town. We had a couple of areas we could prepare for which we did, but we didn't know where the fire was going to come down into town," he said.

Brolund says a lot of the time within the 24 hours was used to warn people.

"To put them on evacuation alert and get them ready for a very challenging situation. The warnings that we were able to give people meant that when the time was needed, it ended up being a very orderly evacuation."

Brolund says August 17, was the longest night in his career.

"We worked hard all night, and just after 2 a.m., we had multiple crews deployed from fire departments across the region. Our fire department was fully committed. Everything we had was on the fire, and we knew that we were already losing houses, but we had a strong command structure in place, not only because of the wildfire service but also because of the structural fire departments who came."

Brolund says he was getting set to leave and get some rest when he took a drive down a street close to the fire.

"As I drove home, I thought I will just take one pass through this neighbourhood to see what's going on, and I saw what was going on. It was a firefight of epic proportions, and there was no way that I was going to go home and go to bed. I ended up joining in."

BC Wildfire Service structure protection specialist and deputy Kelowna fire chief Larry Watkinson said the fire on that night was "probably some of the most and developing fire behaviour that I've seen in my career. Rank six crown [fire] spotting significantly ahead of the fire front."

The fire, which is currently estimated at 12,318 hectares in size, continues to burn in the hills above West Kelowna in rugged terrain. The West Kelowna neighbourhood of Smith Creek is still evacuated, as is parts of West Kelowna Estates and areas north along Westside Road like La Casa and Fintry.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operation Centre will provide a news conference and online streaming update on the wildfire at 10 a.m. on Monday. Representatives from local fire services, the Emergency Operation Centre, and BC Wildfire Service will be providing information.

Castanet will carry the live stream.