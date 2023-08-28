Shannon Lake residents hang large 'Thank you' sign on roof

Photo: Jenny Meyers

Residents in the Shannon Lake area of West Kelowna want the firefighters who are flying overhead to know they appreciate their hard work.

A group of about eight kids on Shannon Ridge Drive got together recently and painted a large sign on the roof a home, so the helicopter and plane pilots overhead could get their message.

“THANK YOU,” the sign reads in large, colourful block lettering.

“We just got some drop cloths, taped them together and put it on our roof, because they have to come to Shannon Lake to fill up, so they could see it,” said Jenny Meyers, whose house the sign now hangs on.

The sign was created Friday, with several of the neighbourhood kids coming by to help put it together.