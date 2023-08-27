While evacuation orders are lifted, thousands still remain out of the homes

Photo: Tina Pomponio The McDougall Creek fire burns behind homes.

The evacuation order for more than 600 properties across the Central Okanagan was lifted Saturday, but thousands of people still remain unable to return home.

Firefighters have worked to control the three interface wildfires that have burned through the Central Okanagan in the past 10 days, and evacuation orders have slowly been rescinded over the past week.

The two fires that burned in Kelowna and Lake Country were declared “held” on Thursday by the BC Wildfire Service, and as of Saturday, all residents in these two communities have been able to return home.

The McDougall Creek fire continues to burn an area more than 12,000 hectares in size on the west side of Okanagan Lake. The fire has impacted at least 174 properties within the City of West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and the unincorporated areas of Westside Road.

With many people returning home in recent days, some are learning just how close the fire came to their backdoors.

Sunday, about 2,740 properties remain under an evacuation order due to the McDougall Creek fire. Further evacuation order downgrades could come throughout the day Sunday.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre will not be hosting its daily press conference Sunday, but further written updates about the progress being made in the firefight are expected.