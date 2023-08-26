Evacuees return home to find just how close the fire got to homes

There was a mix of emotions as West Kelowna residents returned to their homes in the Rose Valley area Friday, getting a first-hand look at just how close the McDougall Creek wildfire came to many homes.

The massive wildfire spread rapidly last week, impacting a number of West Kelowna neighbourhoods. While some communities, like Traders Cove and West Kelowna Estates, suffered the loss of many homes, the brave efforts of firefighters saw thousands of homes saved.

While the fire came right to the doorstep of the Rose Valley community, no homes were lost there.

Friday, the evacuation order for much of the Rose Valley area was lifted, and residents began returning home. Many returning residents were out in the streets Friday evening, catching up with their neighbours and checking out the new scar in the hills above their homes. Many were able to see just how close to their homes the fire had come.

The fire came right to the edge of homes' backyards on the north side of Roseridge Court and Rosealee Lane. The blackened earth stops right at these homes' fence lines, where firefighters clearly made their successful last stand.

The fire also made its way to the edge of Westlake Road, burning through Rose Valley Regional Park, right near Rose Valley Elementary School. The park remains closes, but firefighters were able to save the school, along with all other critical infrastructure in the neighbourhood, like the almost-completed, $75 million water treatment plant just off Bartley Road.

“It's going to make an immense difference to our community when it gets turned on — and we were not going to let it burn down,” West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said during a press conference last weekend. He noted the fire had “burned over” the plant on the Aug. 18, but it was saved and remains undamaged.

While evacuees returning to Rose Valley Friday arrived with a sense of relief, with their homes still standing, not everyone was so lucky. At least 174 properties in West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation land and the RDCO electoral area were damaged by the McDougall Creek wildfire, and thousands of people remain evacuated.

Fire officials will be providing an update on the current fire situation Saturday at 10 a.m. Castanet will be streaming the press conference live.