Officials to provide update on West Kelowna wildfire at 10 a.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations will be hosting a news conference Saturday morning with a focus on the McDougall Creek fire.

While all Kelowna residents have returned home, thousands on the Westside are still evacuated. Hundreds of properties in Lake Country are also out.

A media advisory says the 10 a.m. news conference will focus on “West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and RDCO Electoral Area West.”

The BC Wildfire Service and local fire chiefs will be in attendance.

The mayor of Lake Country has said they hope to lift all evacuation orders in his municipality by Saturday night, but there has been no such estimate provided for the much-harder-hit Westside.

There will be a news conference.

There will be no news conference or live stream update on Sunday.

An interactive map of evacuation zones is below.