More evacuees can head home today, as fire crews continue controlled burns

UPDATE: 12:25 p.m.

More evacuees from the McDougall Creek fire can return home Saturday.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations have rescinded the evacuation order for 10 properties on Lindley Drive, in Westbank First Nation IR#10.

The properties are just off Westside Road, across from Bear Creek Road.

The EOC says the Bear Creek and Westside Road blockade remains in place. Residents’ access will be open from the blockade to Lindley Drive.

More evacuation orders are expected to be lifted throughout the afternoon. A current map of the evacuation orders and alerts is below.

UPDATE: 11:35 a.m.

More West Kelowna residents will be returning home today, as fire crews continue their controlled burns on the McDougall Creek fire.

During Saturday morning's press conference, West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said some residents of Smith Creek, Tallus Ridge, Shannon Woods and Bartley Road could be returning home in the next few days. Some evacuation orders in the Shannon Woods area could be rescinded as soon as Saturday afternoon.

“I'm happy to report that in many of these neighbourhoods, the sprinkler protection that was on the ground protecting your homes is now being picked up,” Brolund said. “That's a positive sign and it's one of the steps we need to do to get you home.”

Brolund said around 900 people returned to their homes Friday, as evacuation orders continue to lift.

“Almost all of you [returned] to find that your homes are still standing, and that the fire was fought in your backyard,” Brolund said. “We are going to continue to make that slow steady, incremental return home.”

Brolund noted there is still risk, as there's “a lot of fire burning behind the community.”

Temperatures are forecast to rise again over the next few days, as relative humidity drops, and BC Wildfire Service incident commander Brad Litke said fire behaviour is expected to increase.

But he said fire crews continue to fight the fire, extinguishing hot spots, and mopping up the fire perimeter.

At the north edge of the 12,318-hectare fire, crews continue to mop up 100 feet inside the fire perimeter along Westside Road up to Little Creek Farm. Over the past several days, firefighters have mopped up hot spots in Traders Cove, Jenny Creek Road, Browse Road and the Girl Guide Camp in the area.

A large aerial ignition that was planned Friday in the northwest corner of the fire was put on hold, due to unfavourable wind conditions. That burn will still take place when winds cooperate. Litke said controlled burns will be necessary on the north side of McDougall Creek to secure guards there.

“This will eventually allow us to make recommendations to modify some of the evac orders,” he noted.

Crews are planning to conduct a 130-hectare controlled burn along Bear Creek Main forest service road, south to Hidden Creek forest service road, if conditions allow.

Further smaller controlled ignitions are expected to occur in the northwest corner of the fire as well.

To the south, crews successfully completed a smaller controlled burn in the Shannon Heights and Paramount Road area, and a machine guard was completed near the Deep Creek drainage.

Litke said further controlled burns may take place above the Smith Creek area today if conditions cooperate, working north towards the Powers Creek drainage.

BC Hydro crews continue to work along Westside Road and elsewhere in the fire area, replacing power poles and power lines that were destroyed in the fire. BC Hydro says a full assessment has been completed, and in total, about 27 kilometres of power lines, 346 poles and 66 pieces of other equipment will need to be replaced.

Crews have restored power to about 600 homes in the area, and another 600 homes still remain without power.

"Going forward, BC Hydro will be prioritizing restoring power to critical infrastructure like water and wastewater plants, medical facilities and communications sites," the utility said in a press release. "Crews will also be looking for ways to get the largest number of customers restored as safely and quickly as possible."

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

Fire officials are providing an update on the wildfires in the Central Okanagan and the state of the current evacuation orders and alerts across the region.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations will be hosting a news conference Saturday morning with a focus on the McDougall Creek fire.

While all Kelowna residents have returned home, thousands on the Westside are still evacuated. Hundreds of properties in Lake Country are also out.

A media advisory says the 10 a.m. news conference will focus on “West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and RDCO Electoral Area West.”

The BC Wildfire Service and local fire chiefs will be in attendance.

The mayor of Lake Country has said they hope to lift all evacuation orders in his municipality by Saturday night, but there has been no such estimate provided for the much-harder-hit Westside.

Castanet will carry the news conference live in this story.

There will be no news conference or live stream update on Sunday.

An interactive map of evacuation zones is below.