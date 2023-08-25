Central Okanagan evacuees grateful to return home while others wait

As evacuation orders start to lift in the Central Okanagan, some lucky residents are returning home, while others are still waiting for news at the West Kelowna Emergency Support Services centre.

"It’s devastating for everybody out here that we are meeting today that don’t have a home to go to, and I feel incredibly grateful that we do," said Wilden resident Ashley Fraser-Sexsmith. "Thank you to the firefighters that helped us in the neighbourhood of Wilden. It was an amazing feeling being able to go home."

Fraser-Sexsmith said she could not just sit and home and returned to the ESS centre to help out.

"I can clean up later. I can do all those things later. Right now there’s a need for me and the donations that we have.”

In the Rose Valley area of West Kelowna, residents Castanet spoke with were excited to see their homes intact.

“It looks like we’ve never been away other than my lawns not cut. The firemen did such an amazing job, hats off to them, they do not get enough praise, honestly," said Arden Knoll of West Kelowna.

His neighbour across the street, Steve, noted that there is hardly any damage to the area.

"The people above us though are less fortunate and it’s sad. We can only thank the firefighters for such a great job that they’ve done in this area and all across the region. But we’re just moving back today and we’re optimistic that life will return to normal.”

Smith Creek residents Marjorie and James Foseid, meanwhile, remain evacuated and are starting to feel frustrated.

The couple was still waiting to be assessed Friday for Emergency Support Services.

"We have been waiting I think since Tuesday," Marjorie said, who explained they have had trouble getting information on their neighbourhood and when they may be able to return.

"The firefighters and everybody are doing a fantastic job, it’s just they’re not communicating to the people that are still out how long. Even just guess. Like a day? Two Days?"

Fire officials have said they are working as quickly as they can to return people home. More people were allowed to return in West Kelowna and Lake Country on Friday.

With all hands on deck helping with food, drink and other essentials, the Salvation Army tells Castanet they’ve seen all sorts of emotions from evacuees over the past week.

“A lot of emotions. I think you can sometimes see the blank stare, you can sometimes see people coming back and there’s tears, obviously, and then there’s others who seem to be managing it well, but you just kind of wonder when it’s going to become a little bit too much," said Jennifer Henson, with the Westside Salvation Army.

"We can’t fix the fact that these folks can’t go home, but we can show up for each other and be there for each other and I think that brings a lot of hope into the situation.”