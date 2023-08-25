Fundraisers launched for 13 Wilson's Landing firefighters who lost homes in wildfire

Photo: Ariel Cawley Homes burning along Westside Road during the McDougall Creek fire.

A pair of fundraisers have been launched for the members of the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department who lost their homes to the McDougall Creek fire.

Thirteen of 24 members of the volunteer fire department lost their homes in the blaze, including fire chief Paul Zydowicz.

The members fought valiantly to save as many homes in their community as possible even as their own homes burned.

“It was a violent event, the world shattered,” said Zydowicz Thursday, describing the battle against the fire on the night of Aug. 17.

Meaghan Alton grew up in Traders Cove and watched from across the lake as it burned. Her father, Tom Crocker, is a member of the fire department who lost his home, one that he built himself roughly 45 years ago.

“I've never been so terrified in my whole life watching the fire descend,” Alton said.

“I could see all the houses in Traders Cove were burning. And that's, you know, where I grew up. That's where we would play and ride our bikes, and we had a peach orchard and all these things. And all you could see was that red line coming down the hill.”

Alton says her father, who is 73, was the firefighter who sustained burns to his face in the fire fight.

“He went in and saw a doctor, they gave him some cream and stuff to treat it with. And he was back in fighting the next day,” she said. “He had big blisters on his ears and his nose was swollen. But he went back in, like 12 hours later.”

“He’s a very strong and determined guy — very strong and healthy and fit. But he also has that mindset of he'll take care of his family and he'll take care of his community.”

Both fundraiser organizers say they will be distributing the money raised to the impacted firefighters and their families to help them through the rebuilding process and fill in the gaps left by insurance.

“To help buffer them while they undergo the insurance process and the stress,” Alton said.

Both fundraisers include a list of the firefighters who lost their homes.

One of them includes a message from a granddaughter of one of the firefighters who noted that the department is made up entirely of volunteers.

“All of the firefighters listed have lost their homes and even amidst devastating loss, they have selflessly carried on trying their best to save their neighbours. They are fearless, selfless and take care of their neighbours and their community,” said Jordyn. “And now it’s time for them to receive love, support and gratitude.”

The two GoFundMe fundraisers can be found here and here.

A non-profit society has also very recently been formed, the Wilson's Landing Firefighters Association.

Donations can be mailed by cheque to the association at the firehall: 2396 Westside Rd N, Kelowna, BC, V1Z 3T5. The hall survived the fire and is not receiving mail now, but it is being held for when service is restored.

E-transfers and messages of support can also be sent to [email protected].