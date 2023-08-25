Fire crews will be conducting more controlled burns on McDougall Creek fire Friday

Photo: BCWS

More smoke is expected to be visible on the McDougall Creek wildfire Friday, as the BC Wildfire Service conducts several more controlled burns.

Fire crews successfully conducted a small-scale controlled burn northwest of the Shannon Lake Golf Course Thursday, sending smoke into the sky that could be seen from across the region.

The massive 12,318-hectare McDougall Creek wildfire burning west of Okanagan Lake continues to burn out of control, but fire crews have been making good progress on the blaze over the past week.

The BC Wildfire Service says crews will be once again conducting a five-hectare, hand ignition on the southwest corner of the fire Friday, in the Shannon Heights and Paramount Road area. Another 16-hectare burn is expected to take place in a pocket of “green fuel” along the fire perimeter further away from the community.

To the north, a 130-hectare aerial ignition is planned in the Bald Range area, near Bear Lake Main Road.

“This ignition operation will be supported by ground crews, heavy equipment, and aerial resources working off of previously established machine guard along the northwest portion of the fire perimeter,” the BCWS says.

“The purpose of these planned ignition operations is to remove unburnt fuel in an intentional way to secure control lines. Based on current conditions this unburnt fuel has the potential to burn on its own in a significantly more active way.”

The fire service notes that controlled burns are a time-efficient method for getting rid of wildfire fuels.

“Planned ignitions are a very useful tactic in fire suppression and fire management and are often the safer and more efficient operational tactic,” the BCWS says.

“It allows us to bring the fire perimeter down to control lines and creates a more uniform and continuous fire edge which is easier for crews to use direct attack methods on and extinguish hot spots to strengthen control lines and achieve containment.”

Temperatures are expected to remain relatively cool on the fire today, with forecast highs of 22 C and relative humidity of 45-55%. The BCWS says there's also a 70% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the area.

Hundreds of families in West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation returned home Thursday, but thousands of properties still remain under evacuation order.