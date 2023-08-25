Samaritan’s Purse, Christian disaster relief group, sending convoy to West Kelowna

Photo: Samaritan?s Purse

More volunteers with a Christian disaster relief organization are on their way to West Kelowna to help in the wildfire recovery.

Samaritan’s Purse already has a dozen disaster relief specialists help operate a local evacuation centre, at the request of the provincial government, with another seven staffing an evacuation centre in Kamloops.

The group said Thursday it is adding more staff and disaster relief equipment to the Central Okanagan to help clean up damaged properties and search for anything that survived the flames.

“Our experience helping fire victims has taught us that the opportunity for residents to return to their homes with trained volunteers to safely sift through rubble and recover whatever wasn’t burned is a critical step in their recovery,” said Tammy Suitor, Canadian disaster relief manager for Samaritan’s Purse Canada.

“We are honored to be able to help.”

A convoy will leave the non-profit’s headquarters in Calgary on Friday at 6 a.m. to equip volunteer teams to remove dangerous debris, haul away spoiled appliances, and sift through the ashes of homes for surviving possessions. All of this is at no cost to the residents.

Homeowners needing help with their home or property can call 1-866-628-6565. Anyone who wants to volunteer with Samaritan’s Purse should visit SamaritansPurse.ca.

In recent years, Samaritan’s Purse has helped people suffering from disasters Canada and worldwide, including Hurricane Fiona in Prince Edward Island in 2022, a massive 2021 hailstorm in Calgary; 2021 flooding in two British Columbia cities and a catastrophic wildfire in Lytton, B.C., 2018 flooding in Grand Forks B.C. and St. John, NB; 2017 flooding in Vernon, B.C. and wildfires in Ashcroft and Williams Lake, B.C.; flooding in New Brunswick in 2014, 2012, 2010 and 2008; the catastrophic 2016 wildfire in Fort McMurray, AB; and flooding in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, southern Alberta, and Nova Scotia.

To support Samaritan’s Purse’s disaster relief efforts, please visit SamaritansPurse.ca or call 1-800-663-6500.