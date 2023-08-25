Beloved Westside Road bighorn sheep make it through the fire

Photo: Contributed

The herd of California bighorn sheep that frequents Westside Road appears to have survived the firestorm that claimed homes and wiped out much of the forest on the west side of Okanagan Lake.

In a photo shared with us by a volunteer working working on Westside Road, the sheep can be seen lounging near the gates of Bear Creek Park after what must have been a horrific ordeal.

"I don’t have much more information about the sheep. I was volunteering on Westside Road and the herd was resting together, further along, there was an ewe with three babies," says the woman who asked not to be named.

Castanet has also learned that Bear Creek campground appears to have survived the worst of the fire with other photos popping up on social media showing it still green.

One camper who was evacuated from the park last Thursday tells Castanet, "I can't describe how incredible the firefighters, RCMP, and everyone working behind the scenes at this fire has been."

Tow trucks have been removing trailers that were left behind as the flames ripped south and one camper says she is so grateful for the help.

Many Okanagan residents hold the Westside Road sheep close to their hearts.

There are several different species of Bighorn sheep, but the species that is most common in the Okanagan is the California bighorn. According to the Ministry of Environment, these sheep prefer the dry valleys and mountains of our region to the Rockies.

This herd is often seen on rocky ledges and along roadsides on the Westside, in the South Okanagan, and along Highway 33, east of Kelowna.