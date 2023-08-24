School District making plans to start school year on time after fires

Photo: Facebook

The head of the Central Okanagan School District is hopeful the school year will begin on time for all schools within the system.

District Supt. Kevin Kaardal says plans are being put in place in case there is a delay in getting some schools open, but adds people are working extremely hard to make sure they are up and running for Sept. 5.

"We will be up and ready to operate...I'm hopeful all of our schools will be ready. I'm not certain but if they are not, we will be communicating directly with families and we will be flexible," Kaardal told Castanet News.

"If people have to relocate because they have lost their home, we'll see if we have space for them in the school nearest to wherever they are staying.

"I can't guarantee anything right now, it's a fluid situation, but it is work we are prepared to do."

He says it's his hope the school district can open as scheduled and help to provide some "routing and support" for families.

Kardall says three schools still remain in areas currently under evacuation order, Rose Valley and Mar Jok elementary schools in West Kelowna and North Glenmore elementary in Kelowna.

The McDougall Creek wildfire according to Kaardal literally came up to the fence at Rose Valley Elementary.

"(Firefighters) had sprinklers on our building and fire trucks and firefighters literally surrounding it to keep it safe.

"Rose Valley needs a little cleaning but the school is in really good shape. I think Mar Jok is in a much better position that Rose Valley.

If those schools remain under evacuation order they would likely begin with remote learning but he doesn't expect that to be the case.

If schools remain on evacuation alert on Sept. 5 they will open as scheduled according to Kaardal.

Emergency plans are in place similar to those during the 2003 fires. Transportation will be positioned near the schools on alert in case they have to get out at a moments notice if conditions change.

"We want to create routine for people, support families and be as normal as we can.

"We are reaching out to families in those schools on evacuation order asking them to contact us if they need anything.

"For families experiencing food scarcity or economic hardship we have a Feeding Futures fund the government put in last year and we also have some carryover from our Student Family Affordability Fund that was put in the year before to support families with fees and those sorts of things."

Kaardal adds he is incredibly grateful for the work and the co-operation of the fire departments and the Emergency Operations Centre.

During a media availability Thursday morning, West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund, in responding to a question concerning the start of the school year said it was too "complicated to speculate" due to the large number of people evacuated and the range of damage from complete destruction to completely saved.

He asked people to bear with them as they sort out the return of those who have been ordered out of their homes.