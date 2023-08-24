More evacuation orders lift in West Kelowna and WFN lands

UPDATE 6:45 p.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations is lifting evacuation orders for hundreds of properties in West Kelowna and on WFN lands.

Orders in parts of Rose Valley and West Kelowna Estates have been downgraded to alerts.

A full list of streets that are being allowed to return home is here.

An interactive map of evacuation zones is here and below.

UPDATE 5:35 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the planned ignition is now complete and was a success.

"BCWS and structure protection personnel are on site mopping up this afternoon and into the night," they said on social media.

The small scale hand ignition was successfully completed on the southwest flank of the fire this afternoon. BCWS and structure protection personnel are on site mopping up this afternoon and into the night. https://t.co/i5a1U8YwCL pic.twitter.com/optY4RLnB2 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 25, 2023

UPDATE 11:25 a.m.

The 20-hectare planned ignition northwest Shannon Lake Golf Course is now underway.

UPDATE 10:50 a.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says a pair of planned ignitions could take place Thursday on the McDougall Creek wildfire, if conditions allow.

BCWS incident commander Brad Litke says climbing temperatures and lower relative humidity moving towards the weekend means fire activity is expected to increase, so crews are looking to eliminate fuel near neighbourhoods.

A hand ignition is expected to take place northwest of the Shannon Lake Golf Course.

“The crews have spent the last two days preparing hose lines and hand guards to address the pockets of unburned fuel on the steep slopes that could challenge containment in the future,” Litke said, noting the burn will also bring the fire into more operable terrain.

“This is important work to ensure that that fuel isn't going to be able to take a run at our guards.”

An ignition operation may also be conducted above the Smith Creek drainage Thursday.

West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund says active firefighting operations like these planned burns are the reason many people are still evacuated. Sprinkler protection is also still set up in some neighbourhoods.

He said that some more evacuation orders will be lifted Thursday, but those who are in the more fire-impacted neighbourhoods will still be out for some time.

Brolund said due to improving conditions, some out-of-town resources have been sent home. Thirty-two municipal fire engines have been released over the past 24 hours.

“The public needs to see that as a positive sign,” he said, explaining he now has all the resources he needs.

Brolund also stressed that the public will see increased smoke from the planned ignitions and people should not be alarmed. He said the ignitions would only take place when safe, but he believed the one in Shannon Lake may already be underway.

Temperatures are expected to approach 30 C by the weekend, which will drive fire activity, with Litke stressing that the fire is not "under control."

"There's still a lot of summer left, particularly in the Okanagan, summer can extend well into September," he said "The advantage is, as time ticks, the days will slowly get shorter, which will slowly start closing the peak burning windows so rest assured we're planning for it."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the BC Wildfire Service.

UPDATE 10 a.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations is providing an update on the region's wildfire situation.

More to come...

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations is holding another update on the wildfire situation at 10 a.m.

The news conference is somewhat unexpected, after it was announced at Wednesday’s briefing that it would be its last for the time being.

It was another quiet night on the fire lines at all three fires burning in the region. On Wednesday, some evacuation orders were lifted in West Kelowna and Lake Country.

Officials have said they are working as quickly as possible to lift evacuation orders now that damage assessments are complete.

Castanet will carry the news conference live in this story.

It is expected that the BC Wildfire Service and local fire chiefs will be in attendance.