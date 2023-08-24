'Very grateful': West Kelowna winery near McDougall Creek fire survives

Photo: Joanna Schlosser

The owners of a family winery that narrowly avoided complete destruction from the McDougall Creek fire are thanking the firefighters who helped save their life’s work and say they feel extraordinarily lucky to have a business to eventually return to.

Joanna Schlosser and her husband James co-own Niche Wine Company at the upper end of Bartley Road, directly backing into the forest now scorched by the McDougall Creek fire.

“At certain points on Friday morning through night, from the security cameras, we could see the flame trees candling basically on all sides of the vineyard,” said Joanna.

“So James and I, at one point, kind of resigned ourselves to the fact that we were going to lose it all. So the fact that there's anything to go back to is really a miracle.”

She says they have not been able to access the property but have learned that the winery building is still standing and the vineyard is green. An equipment shed, tractor and fence burned.

“It's not great, but it's definitely not the worst — we're very grateful.”

Joanna says James’ parents purchased the property nearly 50 years ago and started planting grapes in the 90s. The winery was founded in 2009 and opened to the public in 2021.

Joanna says her in-laws live on the property and were evacuated as the fire approached on Thursday. They all packed up the farm and went to stay at Joanna and James’ home on the other side of the lake in Wilden, which was evacuated just a few hours later when a fire erupted in the Clifton area. She has since heard her home in Wilden is intact.

At the winery, the equipment shed that burned contained a lot of farming and wine making equipment.

She says she has been overwhelmed with support from the Westside wine community and offers for help in getting the business back off the ground.

“Just overwhelming‚ we are feeling so cared for,” she said.

“If people are looking for a way to help, I just feel like I can't hammer this message home enough, is buy B.C. It doesn't need to be wine. Just buy B.C., shop local, shop small.”

“Those purchases have such a huge impact. Our wine shop is closed at the moment because we have no access to anything. But there's lots of wineries out there with online shops open.”

Wines of BC also issued a statement Tuesday urging residents to support their local wineries.

“Your support is crucial during this pivotal time of year and the businesses truly appreciate it,” said the group.

In a social media post, Niche Wine Company said their “cup runneth over and we can't wait to return the favour.”

with files from Madison Reeve