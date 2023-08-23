Photo captures Mountie fighting fire with garden hose in West Kelowna

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Twitter

West Kelowna's fire chief heaped praise on the RCMP Wednesday for the work they've done in responding to fires in the Central Okanagan.

In a news conference Wednesday, Jason Brolund talked about the help firefighters have been receiving from their friends in blue, including an RCMP officer who managed to fight off a spot fire using a garden hose.

"I received some pictures late yesterday from Staff Sergeant Dixon in West Kelowna of his members fighting a fire," said Brolund.

"You know as much as I've said for a number of these media conferences that you know, we firefighters live here and we're committed to the community. Well, so are the RCMP members who are out there, in many cases doing the same type of work. So I want to just provide full credit to them."

Brolund went on to talk about his gratitude for the assistance from RCMP, explaining they too play a vital role in the fight against wildfires in and around the community.

"When we first started evacuating properties, they were the ones who were running door to door knocking on the doors and getting people out of harm's way. When we're in the midst of the fire fight. They were the ones who were standing there with us," continued Brolund.

"They were all their boots on the ground. They've knocked on every door that I've asked them to. And they've provided service at roadblocks and throughout your neighbourhoods to keep your home safe while you were gone."