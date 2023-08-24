Westside do-not-consume water orders downgraded to boil water notices

Photo: City of West Kelowna

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.

Westbank First Nation has now also downgraded its do-not-consume water notice for IR#10 to a boil water notice.

“During a boil water notice any water that may touch your mouth should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute and cooled before using,” said the First Nation.

It is also not recommended that you bathe toddlers and infants in water that has not been boiled and cooled. It is recommended that you sponge bathe infants and toddlers during the boil water advisory.

UPDATE 4:45 p.m.

Good new for Rose Valley-Lakeview Water System customers.

The City of West Kelowna says the do-not-consume water order has been downgraded to a bowl water notice.

The West Kelowna Estates Water Service Area remains on a do-not-consume water order until further notice.

The Sunnyside/Pritchard System also remains on a boil water notice until further notice.

View a map to confirm if your property is in the affected service area.

Under a boil water notice, everyone in the service area must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water.

Customers can use the touch-free filling station for free during the Boil Water Notice. Bring clean bottles for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the facility.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

The City of West Kelowna is getting closer to ending a do-not-consume water order for the Rose Valley Water System after power was restored to its chlorinator.

The city put the order in place last Saturday after containers were removed from the chlorinator.

"The City of West Kelowna is working very diligently with Interior Health to remove the do-not consume order as early as possible while ensuring everyone’s health and safety," said director of engineering and operations Allen Fillion.

"Power has been restored to the chlorinator, however it takes significant time until chlorine residual is present throughout the entire network."

Fillion says its too early to suggest a timeline, but its possible more information could come Thursday.

Under the order people should not consumer water under any circumstances, even if it is boiled.

Several businesses in Lakeview Heights closed Tuesday due to the restrictions.

In a statement, Interior Health officials said no permitted operators in Lakeview Heights have been ordered to close.

"The notice shared on Aug. 22 was to help clarify how the original notification issued by the City of West Kelowna applied to their facility," the statement says.