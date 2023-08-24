West Kelowna working toward ending do-not-consume water order

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna is getting closer to ending a do-not-consume water order for the Rose Valley Water System after power was restored to its chlorinator.

The city put the order in place last Saturday after containers were removed from the chlorinator.

"The City of West Kelowna is working very diligently with Interior Health to remove the do-not consume order as early as possible while ensuring everyone’s health and safety," said director of engineering and operations Allen Fillion.

"Power has been restored to the chlorinator, however it takes significant time until chlorine residual is present throughout the entire network."

Fillion its too early to suggest a timeline, but its possible more information could come Thursday.

Under the order people should not consumer water under any circumstances, even if it is boiled.

Several businesses in Lakeview Heights closed Tuesday due to the restrictions.

In a statement, Interior Health officials said no permitted operators in Lakeview Heights have been ordered to close.

"The notice shared on Aug. 22 was to help clarify how the original notification issued by the City of West Kelowna applied to their facility," the statement says.