219036
217065
West Kelowna  

West Kelowna working toward ending do-not-consume water order

Working to restore water

- | Story: 443133

The City of West Kelowna is getting closer to ending a do-not-consume water order for the Rose Valley Water System after power was restored to its chlorinator.

The city put the order in place last Saturday after containers were removed from the chlorinator.

"The City of West Kelowna is working very diligently with Interior Health to remove the do-not consume order as early as possible while ensuring everyone’s health and safety," said director of engineering and operations Allen Fillion.

"Power has been restored to the chlorinator, however it takes significant time until chlorine residual is present throughout the entire network."

Fillion its too early to suggest a timeline, but its possible more information could come Thursday.

Under the order people should not consumer water under any circumstances, even if it is boiled.

Several businesses in Lakeview Heights closed Tuesday due to the restrictions.

In a statement, Interior Health officials said no permitted operators in Lakeview Heights have been ordered to close.

"The notice shared on Aug. 22 was to help clarify how the original notification issued by the City of West Kelowna applied to their facility," the statement says.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More West Kelowna News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
199701




Real Estate
4921100
103-4630 Ponderosa Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$539,900
more details






Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet


Kelowna SPCA >




219987


TheTango.net
Daily Dose- August 24, 2023

Daily Dose- August 24, 2023

Daily Dose | August 24, 2023

Zac Efron 'crushed' after travel show axed

Showbiz | August 24, 2023

Unique buildings

Galleries | August 23, 2023

Why Jennifer Aniston struggles to be in a relationship

Showbiz | August 23, 2023

The punter did this...

Must Watch | August 23, 2023


West Kelowna Quick Links City of West Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
West Kelowna Discussion Forum
District of Peachland
Interior Health
School District 23
Visit Westside
Okanagan Regional Library
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
216308
215622