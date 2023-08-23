Rubble of homes destroyed by McDougall Creek fire now visible from across lake

While residents are able to breathe easier now that the smoke has largely cleared from the Central Okanagan, many evacuees will still be holding their breath, figuratively, waiting to find out the condition of their homes.

As the smoke has cleared, the extent of the damage up the west side of Okanagan Lake has now become visible.

Homes from West Kelowna Estates, at the south end of the fire, up to Lake Okanagan Resort to the north have been impacted by the massive fire, which has been most recently estimated at more than 12,000 hectares in size.

In some areas, the fire has burned right down to the shores of Okanagan Lake.

The neighbourhoods where homes have been lost are not completely wiped out. As is the case in most interface wildfires, homes that are burned to the ground can be mere metres from others that remain unscathed, with certain homes seemingly burned at random.

Thousands of homes remain evacuated across the Central Okanagan, although West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund has said there has been no loss of homes in recent days.

The bulk of the destruction occurred Thursday night and Friday of last week, when strong winds from a cold front caused the fire to grow rapidly.

No homes were lost in the Shannon Lake, Talus Ridge, Smith Creek and Rose Valley neighbourhoods as well as the Lenz Road modular home park.

Officials with the Regional District of Central Okanagan said Wednesday morning they're working to set up a website where evacuees can check on the condition of their homes by inputting their address. The website is supposed to become operational Wednesday afternoon.