West Kelowna downgrades outdoor watering restrictions

Photo: pixabay

The City of West Kelowna has downgraded water restrictions in the city to Stage 3.

In a news release Wednesday the city says it was able to downgrade restrictions due to "outstanding efforts" by the community to reduce water consumption during the McDougall Creek wildfire.

The downgrading of restrictions take effect immediately.

"Firefighters expressed their sincere thanks to everyone who reduced water consumption to protect our water levels," the release stated.

"Stage 3 water regulations are in effect until further notice."

Stage 3 regulations include:

Sprinkling is only permitted as follows:

Even numbered addresses on Saturdays

Odd numbered addresses on Sundays

Automatically controlled sprinkling systems:

Properties equipped with an automated time clock sprinkler system may only sprinkle between midnight and 6 a.m. on the day permitted.

Manually controlled sprinklers:

Properties equipped with only manually controlled sprinkling systems, including those attached to outside taps, may only operate between midnight to 11 a.m. or between 6 p.m. to midnight on the day permitted.

Also prohibited are: