Do not consume water order remains for WFN IR#10 properties

Westbank First Nation is reminding people living on property within IR#10 the do not consume water order remains in effect.

They also reiterate water should only be used to flush toilets resulting from hazards that could be contained within the distribution system.

In a news release officials with the WFN utilities department say hazards can enter the skin through water used for showers and washing clothes as well as through ingestion of food and dishes washed in contaminated water.

"WFN utilities staff are currently flushing the distribution system utilizing highly chlorinated water which poses a risk for skin irritation and damage to clothing if being washed," the statement reads.

"Again, please only use the water for flushing your toilets at this time.

"Utilities staff have been working on the situation for the past several days to ensure that we can get the system back to drinking water standards in order to remove the do not consume order."

Officials say samples are being taken, but it will require two back-to-back clear samples to downgrade the order to just an advisory.

"Once samples are taken, it takes 24 hours to get the results back and to ensure additional flushing is not needed."

A do-not-consume water notice also remains in place for the entire Rose Valley Water System. Castanet has requested an update on that notice, but BC Wildfire Service says crews were just able to restore power to the city's chlorinator on Wednesday.

If you have any questions, contact WFN utilities at 250-707-3332.