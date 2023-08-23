Police swarm Old Ferry Wharf Road area of WFN

Photo: Brayden Ursel
RCMP blocking Old Ferry Wharf Road at Westside Road.
UPDATE 2 p.m.
Police have lifted the road block and traffic is flowing again.
RCMP say they are working on a news release on the incident.
ORIGINAL 1:50 p.m.
There is a heavy police presence on WFN lands along Old Ferry Wharf Road.
Police are blocking Old Ferry Wharf Road at Westside Road and at Lindley Drive. Video sent to Castanet shows RCMP arresting two individuals at Lindley Drive.
Castanet has requested more information from RCMP.
Photo: Contributed
Police at the corner of Old Ferry Wharf Road and Lindley Drive.