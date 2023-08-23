Website coming Wednesday for evacuees to check conditions of their homes

Photo: Nicholas Johansen Destruction from the McDougall Creek wildfire above Westside Road, near Highway 97.

Thousands of evacuees across the Central Okanagan remain anxious to learn about the fate of their homes, and later Wednesday, a new website is expected to come online where that information will be available.

During Wednesday's press conference, the last of these daily briefings, Emergency Operations Centre manager Doug Gilchrist announced they will be unveiling a new website Wednesday where those who've fled the McDougall Creek wildfire will be able to check on the status of their home.

“You'll be asked to put in your address and you'll immediately get a response whether your property is fine or whether it has been damaged, partial or total structural loss,” Gilchrist said.

“If your property is not listed as having significant damage, it does not mean you can go home. All the alerts and orders are still in place for those areas.

“It's necessary to do it through a web-based model because of the number of the properties that have been impacted,” Gilchrist added.

Property owners in West Kelowna, Westbank First Nation and RDCO lands will be able to input their address and learn the condition of their property.

The website will be available on the CORD Emergency website later in the day Wednesday. Those who don't have access to the internet can call the EOC information line at 250 469 8490.

Those who learn their homes have been damaged will then be asked to fill out a form, so officials “can make some good decisions around that property,” Gilchrist said.

Officials will then contact those homeowners by phone to have “further detailed discussions.”

“When it's safe to do so, we'll be looking to have property owners who have had losses taken out to those properties on a priority basis,” Gilchrist said.

Sally Ginter, the CAO of the RDCO, said in a perfect world, she would have preferred to have RDCO staff have personal calls with every resident who lost a home to the fire, but given the number of losses, the website was the most efficient option to get the information out quickly.

"The No. 1 burning question evacuees have is 'Do I have a home?' And we want to be able to get that information to them as quickly as possible," Ginter said.

Tuesday, West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund said less than 90 structures had been damaged or completely lost within West Kelowna and on WFN lands. Wednesday, North Westside Fire Chief Ross Kotscherofski added that 90 properties in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area have experience damage from the fire. He noted that this damage ranges from landscaping damage to total loss of buildings, and added that some properties have more than one building on it.

Brolund noted some evacuation orders in West Kelowna are expected to be lifted later today.

Gilchrist added all the property owners who've lost homes on the west side of Okanagan Lake have not been contacted, while the three homeowners who lost homes in Lake Country and three of the four who lost homes in Kelowna have been contacted.