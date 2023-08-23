Drenching rain may bring relief, but also localized 'debris flows'

Photo: The Canadian Press A fallen tree burns at the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire, in Scotch Creek, B.C., on Sunday, August 20, 2023. Firefighters in British Columbia's southern interior continue to battle a number of significant wildfires even as cooler, wetter weather is anticipated in the region. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two millimetres of rain fell at the West Kelowna weather station overnight, bringing some relief for firefighters battling the McDougall Creek wildfire.

Elsewhere in the fire-ravaged B.C. Interior, as much as 80 millimetres was predicted by Environment Canada.

But the forecast is also associated with warnings of potential localized flooding and "debris flows" as rains hit the fire-scorched landscape.

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch late Tuesday for the Shuswap region — one of the hardest hit fire zones — and there was heavy rain in the region overnight, with Salmon Arm recording 12 millimetres of rain yesterday, the biggest single-day total all year.

The forecast calls for rain to possibly continue today, with a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon lasting through early evening.

The wet weather is forecast to be accompanied by possible lightning and wind gusts northward up to 50 kilometres per hour.

Rainfall warnings have gone into effect for the South Peace River and Upper Fraser regions, with the forests ministry saying in a high streamflow advisory that rivers are expected to "respond rapidly" and rise quickly.

It says wildfire activity "may exacerbate localized run-off" and increase the risk of debris flows in areas scorched by fires, although widespread flooding isn't expected.

Rain is also expected today in Kelowna, with a 60 per cent chance of showers aiding firefighters combating the fires in the region.

*a previous version of this story said 22 mm of rain fell on West Kelowna overnight. BCWS has since clarified statements, and in fact, 2 mm fell.