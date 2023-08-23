More details on damage revealed, some evacuation orders expected to lift on Westside

UPDATE 11:20 a.m.

Fire officials in West Kelowna and the North Westside provided more detail Wednesday about properties damaged by the McDougall Creek wildfire and said they expect some evacuation orders to lift Wednesday.

North Westside fire chief Ross Kotscherofski says they have now determined 90 properties are either partially or fully damaged, ranging from “damaged landscaping to total loss.”

“I want to stress that these are not structures but these are properties as some properties such as the Lake Okanagan Resort have several structures on one property,” Kotscherofski said, noting that the resort has almost 195 units on the property.

West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund says within the City of West Kelowna and WFN lands there are 84 properties with some level of damage. “Again to qualify, this is properties with damage not structures.”

The emergency operations centre will be launching a website later today to inform property owners of damages.

Brolund said they are working to lift evacuation orders as quickly as they can, noting that his own family is still out of their home.

“I'm running out of underwear too folks, I get it.”

Crews are rapidly trying to make neighbourhoods safe for a return, but the fire remains active. “We're doing our best to get you home. We're making progress. There will be additional evacuation orders which will be rescinded today.”

It is expected that some orders will be lifted in Kelowna and Lake Country on Wednesday as well. Fire chiefs from those communities were not in attendance Wednesday. Officials said Wednesday would be their last live news conference as each community moves into their own recovery process.

Brolund stressed that the orders will be lifted in “small pieces” as crews ensure homes are safe from fire, utilities are working and the streets are clear of firefighting equipment.

“We want to avoid having to evacuate you a second time if this incident escalates,” he said.

Brolund called the firefighting overnight “sporadic” and “spotty.”

“It was quieter last night than it was the night before, and I hope we can continue to build upon that.”

Brad Litke, BC Wildfire Service incident commander, said there were 40 structural firefighters, 22 wildland firefighters on the blaze overnight. Wednesday on the day shift there are 64 wildland firefighters, 177 structural firefighters and heavy equipment being supported by 17 helicopters. The air support is being shared across all three fires in the region.

BC Hydro is also on the ground reconnecting power to critical infrastructure as well as “providing safety to the responders along areas where hydro lines have been impacted.”

UPDATE 10 a.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations is providing an update on the wildfire situation at 10 a.m.

ORIGINAL 4 a.m.

For the first night in days, the McDougall Creek wildfire was visible overnight from the valley below.

The smoke cleared Tuesday, revealing the devastation left behind by the still out-of-control wildfire.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations did not rescind any evacuation orders or alerts on Tuesday night, like they did the night prior. Officials will provide an update at 10 a.m. that Castanet will carry live.

On Tuesday night a steady stream of Shannon Lake residents gathered in Shannon Ridge Park to view a constellation of fire scattered across the slopes of Carrot Mountain, above the neighbourhood.

With the smoke cleared, for now, residents are being advised that they will continue to see smoke coming from the fire for the coming days. The fire is expected to burn until a “season ending event,” according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Elsewhere in the Central Okanagan, crews continue to build guard around fires in Lake Country and Kelowna. A status update on those fires and evacuation orders will also be provided at 10 a.m.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud Wednesday with a 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h could gust to 50 near noon.