McDougall fire again visible at night; update due at 10 a.m.

Photo: Colin Dacre The McDougall Creek fire burns on the slopes above Shannon Lake Tuesday night.

For the first night in days, the McDougall Creek wildfire was visible overnight from the valley below.

The smoke cleared Tuesday, revealing the devastation left behind by the still out-of-control wildfire.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations did not rescind any evacuation orders or alerts on Tuesday night, like they did the night prior. Officials will provide an update at 10 a.m. that Castanet will carry live.

On Tuesday night a steady stream of Shannon Lake residents gathered in Shannon Ridge Park to view a constellation of fire scattered across the slopes of Carrot Mountain, above the neighbourhood.

With the smoke cleared, for now, residents are being advised that they will continue to see smoke coming from the fire for the coming days. The fire is expected to burn until a “season ending event,” according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Elsewhere in the Central Okanagan, crews continue to build guard around fires in Lake Country and Kelowna. A status update on those fires and evacuation orders will also be provided at 10 a.m.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud Wednesday with a 60 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h could gust to 50 near noon.