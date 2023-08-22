As the smoke lifts, destruction caused by McDougall Creek wildfire starts to be revealed

Madison Reeve

It's a sigh of relief for some residents near Old Ferry Wharf Road in West Kelowna.

"It's really comforting to be back home and reunited with our belongings," said resident Patrick Theoret.

Just a small few were able to return home on Tuesday morning, while those residing higher up the hill are not as fortunate. Some will soon be returning to nothing but rubble.

"We were evacuated on Thursday, and we witnessed the fire. It was spreading so rapidly... look over there, a few houses have been burned. It's devastating," Theoret said.

Above Theoret's home, in West Kelowna Estates, the McDougall Creek Wildfire left a trail of destruction.

Multiple homes have been reduced to ashes.

On Tuesday afternoon, a few residents parked along Westside Road and used binoculars to catch a glimpse of their homes, hoping they were still standing.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund stated that 90 structures have been significantly damaged or lost in West Kelowna and on WFN lands. Up to an additional 100 were lost in the North Westside.

Premier David Eby was also in West Kelowna on Tuesday for a brief media conference. He toured the evacuation centre at Royal LePage Place, engaging in conversations with evacuees.

"We just landed from a helicopter tour of West Kelowna and Lake Country and the devastation for families that have clearly lost everything...homes burned to the ground. It will be some time recovering for community members and for so many effected individuals," he said.