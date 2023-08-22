'It's really devastating': West Kelowna resident who lost home starting the process of moving forward

Photo: Tracey Lambert A home on McNaughton Road burnt to the ground, the neighbouring home left untouched

West Kelowna resident Tracey Lambert says she peered through binoculars the Saturday after the fire tore through her neighbourhood to discover her home had burned to the ground.

Lambert lives on McNaughton Road along with her partner, two kids, two dogs, and two cats.

She says she was evacuated on Thursday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.

"It's really devastating," she said, explaining she was evacuated due to wildfire in 2003 and in 2017.

"Every time something like that happens, it is scary. Of course, when I am packing things up I'm thinking I am not going to be long. I don't want to take too much stuff with me because I have to put all this stuff back. And you just don't think it is going to happen to you, and it did."

She says she remembers the moment she knew she had lost her home and everything inside of it.

"We were on the hillside just opposite the area. There was a whole bunch of neighbours looking with binoculars, and my partner saw our house then. He could see the neighbour's house that was not touched and ours beside it was just ash and still smoking," she said.

"We also had a video of a helicopter taking photos and it's definitely confirmed. It was rubble. Very devastating. We could see other homes that were burnt, and we could see our house, and then the neighbours not burned."

Lambert says she wished she had taken more items with her.

"A lot of baby items that I had collected for my kids... of course, you can't grab all the pictures and all the special things."

Lambert and her family are currently living in a hotel and their stay is scheduled to end on Wednesday.

"We are looking for a place. Our insurance is going to kick in. I really want to find a rental. In Kelowna, it is so hard, but now it is probably going to be worse. I am looking for a three to four-bedroom home. I have two dogs and two cats that are very well trained."

On Tuesday morning at a news conference, West Kelowna fire chief Jason Brolund said he anticipates that less than 70 homes were destroyed by the fire in West Kelowna. Around another 20 structures were destroyed on WFN lands. Fewer than 100 are estimated to have been lost in the unincorporated areas north along Westside Road.