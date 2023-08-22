Premier Eby calls long waits for evacuee support 'unacceptable'

UPDATE 5:05 p.m.

Premier David Eby took a helicopter tour Tuesday over the wildfires burning in the Central Okanagan.

“You can see the fire lines burning right up to the edge of homes. You can see the fire retardant that had been sprayed to save homes and structures in the area,” he said, standing outside the Emergency Social Services reception centre in West Kelowna.

Eby touched on the frustration being felt by evacuees, many who have been waiting days to receive ESS support.

“This is such an awful time for so many people. I want to reassure people that I find it unacceptable that any person has to wait to get into a hotel to get the support they've needed,” he said.

He explained they have brought on staff from Service BC to support ESS volunteers in processing evacuee support applications.

“They called 900 people yesterday,” he said.

Jason Bedell, emergency support services coordinator for Kelowna, said earlier Tuesday that they are making progress on application backlogs and they managed to get everyone sleeping in Prospera Place a hotel room.

He noted that there is additional capacity for evacuees to register in Penticton. However, evacuees who have already registered at another location cannot get follow-up assistance at a different reception centre.

After his media availability, Eby met with evacuees in at the West Kelowna reception centre.

“I’m here to hear from people in the frontline, what they need, how the provincial government can provide better support what their experience has been to make sure we're delivering for them.”

The premier noted that while the crisis is not over, as during his flight he saw flames still burning very close to homes, discussions are starting on recovery and rebuilding.

“Which will be some considerable time but less than could have been, thanks the efforts of our firefighting crews.”

UPDATE 2:17 p.m.

Premier David Eby is in B.C. Tuesday touring the fire damaged regions, starting in Kamloops before heading to the Shuswap and finally West Kelowna for a press conference which Castanet will stream live.

Chair of the Regional District of Central Okanagan Loyal Wooldridge says the premier's visit is to "understand what the need is in the region. And from what I understand the premier will be viewing the damage."

West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milson says its important for the provincial government to get a full understanding of what took place.

"My intent as well is to sort of let them know that we have limited capacity within our municipality to deal with the recovery. So we'll be looking for some financial assistance for sure."

Wooldridge says it's too early to try and put a number on the amount of money it will take to recover from this disaster, "no talk about money while at this point, it's just assessing the damage, I think it would be premature to put any dollars to this."

Aside from the obvious damage to homes, property and infrastructure Milsom says, "for example potential drainage issues on the hillside, and probably some assistance there as well."

UPDATE 7:33 a.m.

Premier David Eby has released his itinerary for today's visit to the Thompson-Okanagan.

Eby will be joined by Bowinn Ma, Minister for Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, Bruce Ralston, Minister for Forests, and Harjit Sajjan, federal Minister of Emergency Preparedness.

This itinerary is subject to change due to weather conditions and the evolving situation in these communities:

9:30 a.m.

Arrive in Kamloops

Meet with Tk'emlúps te Secwe'pemc leadership and evacuees

Noon

Arrive in Salmon Arm

Visit the Columbia Shuswap Regional District Emergency Operation Centre & Reception Centre and meet with volunteers

2:30 p.m.

Arrive in Kelowna

Visit Incident Command Post and meet with fire chiefs and crews

4 p.m.

West Kelowna

5:10 p.m.

Arrive in Penticton

Meet with evacuees at the City of Penticton Emergency Support Services

ORIGINAL 8 a.m.

British Columbia Premier David Eby is scheduled to visit the province's fire-ravaged southern Interior today, along with Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma and Forests Minister Bruce Ralston, to get a first-hand look at the devastation caused by raging wildfires.

Speaking at a news conference Monday, Eby said the goal of the visit is to reassure people that the provincial government will be there to help them rebuild once the crisis has passed, but to also get information from the front line about what communities need.

There are more than 27,000 people under evacuation order in B.C. and more than 35,000 on evacuation alert as several large wildfires burn in the region, including the 110-square-kilometre McDougall Creek wildfire affecting West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country.

Local fire chiefs have confirmed homes have been destroyed in their communities, with West Kelowna sustaining the most losses at 50 properties and higher numbers still expected.

West Kelowna fire Chief Jason Brolund said Monday the estimate of 50 lost properties is bound to increase, noting a full accounting of the damage caused by the McDougall Creek fire has not been completed.

The BC Wildfire Service says 100 firefighters from Mexico are expected to arrive in B.C. today, and another 200 from South Africa by the end of the week.