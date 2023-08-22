Some good news as some evacuees get to return home

Photo: BCWS

The few drops of rain that fell over some parts of the Central Okanagan must have been welcome news for he hundreds of firefighters battling the McDougall Creek wildfire and fires burning in Kelowna and Lake Country.

The tiny bit of rain came with a promise of more precipitation expected in the region on Tuesday.

It also came with some lightning that sparked at least one small fire in the Fintry area, however firefighters were able to get to it and get it under control quickly.

As fire crews continue to work at beating back the flames a number of residents got word late Monday night that they can return to their homes.

Those include some residents living on Westbank First Nation lands, West Kelowna, and a portion of Lake Country.

The BC Wildfire Service and chiefs from the four fire departments in the region will again brief the media and residents on progress at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Castanet News will again broadcast the briefing live.