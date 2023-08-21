Evacuation orders lifted for some evacuees in West Kelowna, Lake Country and on WFN land

UPDATE 11 p.m.
Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has also dropped a number of evacuation orders in Lake Country and replaced them in alerts.
This is in addition to some orders that were dropped dropped earlier Monday in West Kelowna, on WFN lands and elsewhere in Lake Country.
A number of properties on Bond Road, Cemetery Road and Nygren Road. A map of evacuation alert and order areas is here.
UPDATE 10:45 p.m.
More people are now able to return to their homes as evacuation orders for some addresses in Kelowna and West Kelowna have now been rescinded.
These are on top of the orders rescinded to portions of Westbank First Nation lands and Lake Country announced earlier in the evening. Click here for a map of areas on evacuation order and alert.
Those able to go home can do so at any time but are reminded they remain on evacuation alert and should be ready to leave again at a moment's notice.
Evacuation orders have been rescinded for the following areas:
- All properties at 2210 Horizon Drive
The following Smith Creek residents can also return home:
- 3031 ELLIOTT RD
- 3081 ELLIOTT RD
- 3101 ELLIOTT RD
- 3121 ELLIOTT RD
- 3131 ELLIOTT RD
- 3133 ELLIOTT RD
- 3135 ELLIOTT RD
- 3137 ELLIOTT RD
- 3139 ELLIOTT RD
- 3141 ELLIOTT RD
- 3143 ELLIOTT RD
- 3131 HAROLD RD
- 3161 HAROLD RD
- 3106 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3112 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3118 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3124 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3148 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3154 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3160 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3164 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3168 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3172 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3178 SMITH CREEK RD
- 3184 SMITH CREEK RD
ORIGINAL: 9:30 p.m.
Finally some good news for some people ordered to evacuate their homes because of the McDougall Creek Wildfire and the fire burning in Lake Country.
The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre announced it has rescinded some of the evacuation orders Monday evening pertaining to properties on Westbank First Nation land and in Lake Country.
Lake Country properties removed from the evacuation order list include those properties east of Glenmore Road to Highway 97 from the southern Lake Country border north to Glenmore Road. They remain on evacuation alert.
Properties located on Westbank First Nation IR#10 South of North Lindley and Bear Creek Road on evacuation alert only now include:
- ABEL PL
- ABEL ST
- ALEXANDER PL
- BAYVIEW CRT
- BEACH VIEW LANE
- BROOKSIDE PL
- CAMPBELL PL
- CAMPBELL PLACE
- CAMPBELL RD
- CAWSTON AVE
- CREST RIDGE LANE
- DERRICKSON PL
- ESSEN RD
- FERRY WHARF RD
- HARBOUR GREEN RD
- HARBOUR POINTE LANE
- HARBOUR VIEW BLVD
- HARBOUR VIEW CRES
- HIGHWAY 97
- HIGHWAY 97 S
- HORIZON DR
- KATHERINE RD
- LAKE BREEZE RD
- LAKE VISTA DR
- LAKE VISTA RD
- MANUEL RD
- MARINA WAY
- MARINA WAY E
- MICHELLE CRES
- NANCEE WAY
- NANCEE WAY CRT
- OLD FERRY WHARF RD
- ROSIE DR
- SNEENA RD
- SPLAND RD
- TOMAT AVE
- VIEWPOINT CRES
- VIEWPOINT DR
- WATERS EDGE LANE
- WESTSIDE RD
- WESTSIDE RD S
Residents whose order has been rescinded can return home at any time but do remain on evacuation alert should be ready to leave their properties at anytime.
The following areas located in Westbank First Nation remain on evacuation order:
- Sookinchute Court (all properties)
- Lindley Drive (all properties)
- 1525 Bear Creek Road (all properties)
- 1555 Bear Creek Road (all properties)
- 1595 Bear Creek Road (all properties)
Click here for a map of areas on evacuation order and alert.