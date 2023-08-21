Evacuation orders lifted for some evacuees in West Kelowna, Lake Country and on WFN land

Photo: Brogan McCluskie

UPDATE 11 p.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has also dropped a number of evacuation orders in Lake Country and replaced them in alerts.

This is in addition to some orders that were dropped dropped earlier Monday in West Kelowna, on WFN lands and elsewhere in Lake Country.

A number of properties on Bond Road, Cemetery Road and Nygren Road. A map of evacuation alert and order areas is here.

UPDATE 10:45 p.m.

More people are now able to return to their homes as evacuation orders for some addresses in Kelowna and West Kelowna have now been rescinded.

These are on top of the orders rescinded to portions of Westbank First Nation lands and Lake Country announced earlier in the evening. Click here for a map of areas on evacuation order and alert.

Those able to go home can do so at any time but are reminded they remain on evacuation alert and should be ready to leave again at a moment's notice.

Evacuation orders have been rescinded for the following areas:

All properties at 2210 Horizon Drive

The following Smith Creek residents can also return home:

3031 ELLIOTT RD

3081 ELLIOTT RD

3101 ELLIOTT RD

3121 ELLIOTT RD

3131 ELLIOTT RD

3133 ELLIOTT RD

3135 ELLIOTT RD

3137 ELLIOTT RD

3139 ELLIOTT RD

3141 ELLIOTT RD

3143 ELLIOTT RD

3131 HAROLD RD

3161 HAROLD RD

3106 SMITH CREEK RD

3112 SMITH CREEK RD

3118 SMITH CREEK RD

3124 SMITH CREEK RD

3148 SMITH CREEK RD

3154 SMITH CREEK RD

3160 SMITH CREEK RD

3164 SMITH CREEK RD

3168 SMITH CREEK RD

3172 SMITH CREEK RD

3178 SMITH CREEK RD

3184 SMITH CREEK RD

ORIGINAL: 9:30 p.m.

Finally some good news for some people ordered to evacuate their homes because of the McDougall Creek Wildfire and the fire burning in Lake Country.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre announced it has rescinded some of the evacuation orders Monday evening pertaining to properties on Westbank First Nation land and in Lake Country.

Lake Country properties removed from the evacuation order list include those properties east of Glenmore Road to Highway 97 from the southern Lake Country border north to Glenmore Road. They remain on evacuation alert.

Properties located on Westbank First Nation IR#10 South of North Lindley and Bear Creek Road on evacuation alert only now include:

ABEL PL

ABEL ST

ALEXANDER PL

BAYVIEW CRT

BEACH VIEW LANE

BROOKSIDE PL

CAMPBELL PL

CAMPBELL PLACE

CAMPBELL RD

CAWSTON AVE

CREST RIDGE LANE

DERRICKSON PL

ESSEN RD

FERRY WHARF RD

HARBOUR GREEN RD

HARBOUR POINTE LANE

HARBOUR VIEW BLVD

HARBOUR VIEW CRES

HIGHWAY 97

HIGHWAY 97 S

HIGHWAY 97 S

HORIZON DR

KATHERINE RD

LAKE BREEZE RD

LAKE VISTA DR

LAKE VISTA RD

MANUEL RD

MARINA WAY

MARINA WAY E

MICHELLE CRES

NANCEE WAY

NANCEE WAY CRT

OLD FERRY WHARF RD

ROSIE DR

SNEENA RD

SPLAND RD

TOMAT AVE

VIEWPOINT CRES

VIEWPOINT DR

WATERS EDGE LANE

WESTSIDE RD

WESTSIDE RD S

Residents whose order has been rescinded can return home at any time but do remain on evacuation alert should be ready to leave their properties at anytime.

The following areas located in Westbank First Nation remain on evacuation order:

Sookinchute Court (all properties)

Lindley Drive (all properties)

1525 Bear Creek Road (all properties)

1555 Bear Creek Road (all properties)

1595 Bear Creek Road (all properties)

Click here for a map of areas on evacuation order and alert.