Evacuation orders lifted for some Westbank First Nation properties

Finally some good news for some people ordered to evacuate their homes because of the McDougall Creek Wildfire and the fire burning in Lake Country.
The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre announced it has rescinded some of the evacuation orders Monday evening pertaining to properties on Westbank First Nation land and in Lake Country.
Lake Country properties removed from the evacuation order list include those properties east of Glenmore Road to Highway 97 from the southern Lake Country border north to Glenmore Road.
They remain on evacuation alert.
Properties located on Westbank First Nation IR#10 South of North Lindley and Bear Creek Road on evacuation alert only now include:
- ABEL PL
- ABEL ST
- ALEXANDER PL
- BAYVIEW CRT
- BEACH VIEW LANE
- BROOKSIDE PL
- CAMPBELL PL
- CAMPBELL PLACE
- CAMPBELL RD
- CAWSTON AVE
- CREST RIDGE LANE
- DERRICKSON PL
- ESSEN RD
- FERRY WHARF RD
- HARBOUR GREEN RD
- HARBOUR POINTE LANE
- HARBOUR VIEW BLVD
- HARBOUR VIEW CRES
- HIGHWAY 97
- HIGHWAY 97 S
- HORIZON DR
- KATHERINE RD
- LAKE BREEZE RD
- LAKE VISTA DR
- LAKE VISTA RD
- MANUEL RD
- MARINA WAY
- MARINA WAY E
- MICHELLE CRES
- NANCEE WAY
- NANCEE WAY CRT
- OLD FERRY WHARF RD
- ROSIE DR
- SNEENA RD
- SPLAND RD
- TOMAT AVE
- VIEWPOINT CRES
- VIEWPOINT DR
- WATERS EDGE LANE
- WESTSIDE RD
- WESTSIDE RD S
Residents on evacuation alert should be ready to leave their properties at anytime.
The following areas located in Westbank First Nation remain on evacuation order"
- Sookinchute Court (all properties)
- Lindley Drive (all properties)
- 1525 Bear Creek Road (all properties)
- 1555 Bear Creek Road (all properties)
- 1595 Bear Creek Road (all properties)
Click here for a map of areas on evacuation order and alert.
Those residents are able to return to their homes at any time.