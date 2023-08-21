Evacuation orders lifted for some Westbank First Nation properties

Photo: Brogan McCluskie

Finally some good news for some people ordered to evacuate their homes because of the McDougall Creek Wildfire and the fire burning in Lake Country.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre announced it has rescinded some of the evacuation orders Monday evening pertaining to properties on Westbank First Nation land and in Lake Country.

Lake Country properties removed from the evacuation order list include those properties east of Glenmore Road to Highway 97 from the southern Lake Country border north to Glenmore Road.

They remain on evacuation alert.

Properties located on Westbank First Nation IR#10 South of North Lindley and Bear Creek Road on evacuation alert only now include:

ABEL PL

ABEL ST

ALEXANDER PL

BAYVIEW CRT

BEACH VIEW LANE

BROOKSIDE PL

CAMPBELL PL

CAMPBELL PLACE

CAMPBELL RD

CAWSTON AVE

CREST RIDGE LANE

DERRICKSON PL

ESSEN RD

FERRY WHARF RD

HARBOUR GREEN RD

HARBOUR POINTE LANE

HARBOUR VIEW BLVD

HARBOUR VIEW CRES

HIGHWAY 97

HIGHWAY 97 S

HORIZON DR

KATHERINE RD

LAKE BREEZE RD

LAKE VISTA DR

LAKE VISTA RD

MANUEL RD

MARINA WAY

MARINA WAY E

MICHELLE CRES

NANCEE WAY

NANCEE WAY CRT

OLD FERRY WHARF RD

ROSIE DR

SNEENA RD

SPLAND RD

TOMAT AVE

VIEWPOINT CRES

VIEWPOINT DR

WATERS EDGE LANE

WESTSIDE RD

WESTSIDE RD S

Residents on evacuation alert should be ready to leave their properties at anytime.

The following areas located in Westbank First Nation remain on evacuation order"

Sookinchute Court (all properties)

Lindley Drive (all properties)

1525 Bear Creek Road (all properties)

1555 Bear Creek Road (all properties)

1595 Bear Creek Road (all properties)

Click here for a map of areas on evacuation order and alert.

Those residents are able to return to their homes at any time.