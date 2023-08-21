RCMP say people continue to be removed from behind evacuation lines

Photo: Jon Manchester

Kelowna's top cop says people need to respect evacuation orders and stay out of areas deemed off limits.

During Monday's update on wildfires in West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country, Supt. Kara Triance reminded residents those areas are not safe.

"We heard from our fire chiefs today there are active flames in those areas," said Triance.

"I had an opportunity to go into two separate areas yesterday for an assessment and in one area hydro lines were down were down hanging across the road.

"We have those orders in place for your safety and security and we are asking that you stay out of those areas."

Triance said there have been instances of people located behind evacuated areas and in each case, they have been escorted out.

Some have tried to come through forested areas to come back home and pick up some things.

As for break-ins, Traince reported no confirmed cases of break and enters in the communities affected by the fires in the Central Okanagan.

She says in respect to three reported incidents in West Kelowna and each of the residents have been contacted.

"One was a broken window from active firefighting and two other property crime reports were insecure premises and we checked out by officers and both confirmed not to be break and enters.

"What I really want the public to do...we are seeing individuals and communities post on social media. We cannot actively monitor all of your social media groups.

"We need you to call 911 in you see unauthorized people on your home cameras in your neighbourhood."

Triance says officers are manning checkpoints and roving every neighbourhood and can get to any reported incident quickly.

She also noted there are numerous workers within each neighbourhood assessing damage and police are able to confirm the identity of those individuals.

Meantime, the RCMP continue to warn people against using drones within active fire and evacuated areas.

During a media briefing on the weekend, Triance reiterated it is illegal to fly unauthorized drones around an emergency operation. They can ground aircraft critical to battling the wildfires.

"We can not make this more clear to someone who's flying their drone right now," said RCMP Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

"What you are doing is illegal, it's irresponsible and it's impeding firefighting efforts. Anyone caught flying their drone unlawfully will be charged and their aircraft will be seized."

The warning comes after a drone was spotted in the Clifton and Rio area in Kelowna Sunday evening.