Two teens apparently caught setting a small fire in Glenrosa

Photo: Facebook

West Kelowna RCMP are dealing with two teenagers responsible for setting a small fire in the Glenrosa neighbourhood.

According to a post on the Glenrosa fire information Facebook page, a fire was set about 2 a.m. Monday morning on the sidewalk at the corner of Glenrosa Road and Country Hills Lane.

From a picture posted on the Facebook page, it appears the individuals used loose brush and twigs to start the fire.

"At 2 a.m. this morning someone started a fire at the corner of Country Hills Lane and Glenrosa Road on the sidewalk next to dry ground. We have video footage of someone doing this and walking away when it started on fire," said the post.

RCMP have confirmed "two youths" eventually came forward and were dealt with appropriately.

Neighbours say they were told those responsible were 13-year-old girls.