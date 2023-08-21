West Kelowna fire chief says response from public has been overwhelming

Rob Gibson

Chief of the West Kelowna Fire Department Jason Brolund says thanks for the home-cooked meals but please, no more.

"I want to thank you all for everything you're doing for us. I know many of you feel helpless, and I know many of you feel like, the way you can help us is by bringing us something. In the early days of this incident, we have been so appreciative of the water and Gatorade and food but quite frankly, folks, it's becoming overwhelming. And it's becoming unsafe," Brolund said Monday.

As an evacuee himself, Brolund says he can't wait for a home-cooked meal with the fire is out. But for now, he's asking people to please refrain from visiting the fire hall with donations or food and more.

"What I'm asking for, instead of your donations of food and water... I'm asking you to write a card, or put a post on social media thanking the firefighters, make them know that you understand what they're doing and put it out there," Brolund said.

Despite the challenges the firefighters and emergency responders have been facing battling these three wildfires, Brolund thinks this is the perfect time to teach the next generation about public service.



"Continue to bring your kids by the fire hall. Let's inspire the next generation."